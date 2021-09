After the England players got back to St George’s Park, and a few of the jokes of the summer had been shared again, Gareth Southgate called them together to discuss Euro 2020 for the last time.The message was to be proud of what they’d done and be aware of their historic place in the country’s football history, but to not let that be sufficient.Southgate later told media the England squad have to make sure that they’re “not just swanning around like a team that got to a final” with “some sort of entitlement”.The preparation for the first match back away...