Montana State

Montana's win over Washington highlighted banner FCS weekend

By Jeff Kolpack
Grand Forks Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO — The atmosphere of college football returned over the weekend and so did the stature of Division I FCS. The subdivision had one of its best weekends in history in matchups with its bigger brothers in the FBS. The norm over the years is the occasional upset here and...

www.grandforksherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana State players give grudging respect to Montana for upset win at Washington

BOZEMAN — Justus Perkins learned about the Montana football team’s upset win over Washington when he got home Saturday night. Hours earlier, Perkins completed the first start of his Montana State career and helped the Bobcats nearly pull off their own upset at Wyoming. The redshirt freshman center, like many of his teammates, felt conflicting emotions. He was excited about his start but disappointed about the loss. He felt happy for his friends on the Grizzlies but was less than thrilled to see UM succeed.
Alabama StatetheScore

AP Poll: Georgia jumps to No. 2 behind Alabama, UCLA moves in

Georgia jumped three spots to No. 2 behind Alabama in The Associated Press Top 25 released Tuesday, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 30th time in the 85-year history of the college football poll. It is the second time in the last three...
Utah StateCollege Football News

Utah vs BYU Prediction, Game Preview

Utah vs BYU prediction and game preview. It wasn’t a perfect performance against Weber State in the 40-17 victory, but it was the type of game that might have worked a few things out. The massive defensive front stopped up the Wildcat running game, and it’s going to be a...
Montana StateIndependent Record

Timing of Montana's football game at Washington is fortunate financially

MISSOULA — Montana will get a much-needed win this Saturday — a win in the pocketbook. The Grizzlies are collecting $675,000 for playing their game at Washington. It’s tied for the second-biggest payout a team is getting this year in the 117 FCS-vs-FBS games, according to data compiled by Hero Sports, behind only the $725,000 Youngstown State gets for playing at Michigan State.
Ohio StateJanesville Gazette

Pac-12's biggest game: No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State

Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:. GAME OF THE WEEK: No. 12 Oregon (1-0) faces No. 3 Ohio State (1-0) in front of more than 100,000 fans at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. The Buckeyes were two-touchdown favorites to open the week. The Ducks are coming off a close 31-24 victory last weekend against Fresno State, a somewhat surprising result that dropped Oregon a spot in the AP Top 25. In a season-opening 45-31 win over Minnesota, Ohio State shook off some early shakiness to collect nearly 500 yards in total offense. Freshman quarterback CJ Stroud threw for 294 yards and four touchdowns.
Hawaii StateCharlotteObserver.com

Oregon State hopes to rebound against Hawaii

Pac-12 After Dark is coming to Corvallis on Saturday night but Oregon State no doubt hopes to avoid any drama. The Beavers (0-1) host Hawaii (1-1) at 8 p.m. local time and there's certainly cause for Oregon State's vigilance heading into the game. Last Saturday night, a pair of Mountain West teams defeated Pac-12 teams: Utah State downed Washington State and Nevada beat California.
Baton Rouge, LAbrproud.com

LSU tanks in latest rankings after losing to UCLA

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU went into the Rose Bowl ranked 16th in the AP Poll and 13th in the Coaches Poll, but Tuesday’s week two rankings reveal how impactful the Tigers’ loss to UCLA became. LSU lost its ranking status and has not been listed in either top 25...
Texas StateDallas News

Baylor prediction: Bears right the ship at home vs. Texas Southern

Texas Southern (0-1 overall , 0-1 SWAC) vs. Baylor (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) The hopes and dreams of the Baylor faithful — that’s what’s at stake. If Baylor fails to clear the spread or at least come close (most books won’t even carry it, but I’ve found it at -47.5), trouble is brewing. The Bears need to come out cleaner, cut down on penalties and start hotter than they did against Texas State.
Washington Staterealdawghuskies.com

Predicting Washington’s defensive depth chart before Montana

The pride of Husky Nation since 2013, Washington’s defense could be at its best since the team went all the way to the College Football Playoff in 2016. Jimmy Lake called his secondary “more advanced” than the 2016 group at this point, and the Huskies could end up as a top 10 group nationally in passing yards allowed.
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

K-State opens 2021 season in All State Kickoff Classic

In one of the more interesting non-conference games to open the 2021 college football season, Kansas State will take on Stanford this Saturday in the Allstate Kickoff Classic inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game – one of just four neutral site matchups featuring two Power 5 teams in the opening weekend – kicks off at 11 a.m. and will be shown on FS1 with Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (analyst) on the call. The game will also be aired nationally on ESPN Radio with coverage from Marc Kestecher (play-by-play), Max Starks (analyst), Jorge Sedano (analyst) and Mike Peasley (sidelines). As always, the game can be heard across the 39-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst) and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. The contest can be heard on 107.9 FM/1420 KJCK AM.
Nashville, TNSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

ETSU spoils Vandy coach's debut 23-3 in 6th FCS over FBS win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Linebacker Stephen Scott returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown, and East Tennessee State upset Vanderbilt 23-3 Saturday night to ruin the head coaching debut of Clark Lea at his alma mater. The Buccaneers also became the sixth FCS team to beat a FBS team...

