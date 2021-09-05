Tucson's second forensic-exam site for sexual-assault victims opens

Survivors of sexual assault in Southern Arizona now have one less barrier when it comes to receiving support, thanks to a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Tucson's second medical forensic exam site opened last week in Banner-University Medical Center Tucson, and officials say patients have already made use of the space. The site, several years in the works, finally came to fruition as a result of the grant, awarded through the Office for Victims of Crime.