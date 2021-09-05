CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bindi Irwin says late father is her daughter’s ‘guardian angel’

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBindi Irwin paid tribute to her later father, Steve Irwin, 15 years after his death, calling him her daughter’s “guardian angel.”. “This sweetheart has been watching her ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ on the projector at our camp here on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve. She lights up when she sees him on screen,” she wrote on Instagram Saturday alongside a photo of her 5-month-old daughter Grace and a throwback snap of Bindi with her father.

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bindi Irwin
Person
Steve Irwin
Person
Terri Irwin
Person
Chandler Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardian Angel#Animals#Crocodiles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Bindi Irwin Pens Sweet Tribute To Dad Steve Irwin On The 15th Anniversary Of His Death

It’s always tough when a beloved public figure leaves this life behind, but Steve Irwin’s passing was particularly hard on his fans, as the Crocodile Hunter was seemingly untouchable to the wild animals he so cared for. On the 15th anniversary of his tragic passing, his daughter Bindi Irwin penned a sweet tribute to the late animal advocate, and it has the loss of Irwin feeling pretty raw.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Bindi Irwin Shares an Update About Her Daughter with Adorable New Photos

Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed their first child together earlier this year. In the months since baby Grace's arrival, Bindi has shared a few updates, but her recent posts have fans feeling especially mind-blown about how much Grace has grown. This content is imported from Instagram. You...
CelebritiesSheKnows

Bindi Irwin’s New Family Photo Includes Some Inspiration From Winnie the Pooh

Bindi Irwin shared appreciation for her family in a new photo embellished with a quote from a favorite Disney character: Winnie the Pooh. “Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart,” the conservationist and daughter of the late Steve Irwin captioned the image that features her and her 5-month-old daughter Grace Warrior, along with Bindi’s husband, Chandler Powell, brother Robert Irwin, and mom Terri Irwin. Strikingly missing was family patriarch Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin, who died in 2006.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Bindi Irwin Takes Daughter Grace Warrior Camping in Adorable Snaps

We all know that Bindi Irwin and her family are outdoor experts. So did we expect anything less for little Grace Warrior?. Another day, another Bindi Irwin Instagram post. As she usually does, Irwin took to social media on Sunday evening to post some adorable snaps of her little girl enjoying the outdoors. It sounds like their little family took a relaxing camping trip. If you needed any motivation heading into this week, this post is that and more. It is sure to bring a smile to your face.
Books & LiteratureWTAJ

‘Chasing Butterflies:’ A daughter’s love letter to late father after 9/11

NEW YORK (WTAJ) — Ashley Bisman was just 16 years old when she lost her dad on Sept. 11, 2001, which led her to write a book in his memory. According to Bisman, Chasing Butterflies is a love letter to her dad. Written in the present tense with flashbacks to the past, the book takes readers along her quest for success and a fairytale ending in the very same city her father was killed.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jamie Otis Updates Fans On Nephew, Did He Survive?

Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis was called to return home over the weekend because of a family emergency. At the time, she shared a photo of them driving home saying they were trying to get there as fast as they could. Her original post was vague from when they first arrived. Now, Tuesday, Jamie is sharing more about her nephew. Did he survive?

Comments / 0

Community Policy