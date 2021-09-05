Bindi Irwin says late father is her daughter’s ‘guardian angel’

We all know that Bindi Irwin and her family are outdoor experts. So did we expect anything less for little Grace Warrior?. Another day, another Bindi Irwin Instagram post. As she usually does, Irwin took to social media on Sunday evening to post some adorable snaps of her little girl enjoying the outdoors. It sounds like their little family took a relaxing camping trip. If you needed any motivation heading into this week, this post is that and more. It is sure to bring a smile to your face.