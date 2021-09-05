CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Defiant Human Rights Campaign boss refuses to resign over ties to Cuomo scandal

By Bernadette Hogan
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe head of the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy group defiantly tweeted Sunday that he will not resign over his role in ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s attempts at damage control amid a sexual harassment scandal. Alphonso David — who took over the Human Rights Campaign after serving as Cuomo’s chief counsel from...

