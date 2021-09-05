CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

Burton receives honor from Ozark Press Association

 5 days ago

Ozark Press Association President Dan Wehmer (right) presents longtime board member David Burton with a plaque of appreciation at a recent OPA board meeting. Burton, the County Engagement and Community Development Specialist with University of Missouri Extension in Springfield, recently resigned from the Ozark Press Association board after decades of service due to job-duty changes and his desire to see “more newspaper voices at the table.” He has been with the extension service for 20 years.

