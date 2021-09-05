Seahawks add former Jets starting CB Bless Austin, per reports
The Seahawks are reportedly continuing to configure their cornerback room, with former Jets starter Bless Austin the latest to enter the picture. Dave Wyman, co-host of 710 ESPN Seattle’s Wyman and Bob and Seahawks Radio Network color commentator, reported during Q13 FOX’s broadcast of Seahawks Saturday Night that Seattle is signing the 25-year-old Austin. ESPN Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson wrote Sunday that a source has confirmed the signing to ESPN.sports.mynorthwest.com
