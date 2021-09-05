CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks add former Jets starting CB Bless Austin, per reports

By Brent Stecker
MyNorthwest.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seahawks are reportedly continuing to configure their cornerback room, with former Jets starter Bless Austin the latest to enter the picture. Dave Wyman, co-host of 710 ESPN Seattle’s Wyman and Bob and Seahawks Radio Network color commentator, reported during Q13 FOX’s broadcast of Seahawks Saturday Night that Seattle is signing the 25-year-old Austin. ESPN Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson wrote Sunday that a source has confirmed the signing to ESPN.

Dave Wyman
NFLYardbarker

Jaguar Report Breaks Down CB Sidney Jones, Fit With Seahawks

On Monday, the Seahawks brought in additional competition at cornerback, sending a 2022 sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for former Washington Husky star Sidney Jones. Back in his old stomping grounds in the Pacific Northwest, where does Jones fit into Seattle's plans moving forward? And could he emerge as a starter down the road? Jaguar Report reporter John Shipley provides intel on the fifth-year defender's strengths and weaknesses and shares why he believes Jones couldn't have landed in a better situation for his skill set.
NFLCBS Sports

Former Baylor basketball player Mark Vital signs with Seahawks practice squad, per report

Mark Vital may be known by more people in basketball circles at the moment, but he's hoping the change that by making a name for himself on the football field. Vital, who was most notably a member of Baylor's national championship-winning team last season, is now trying his hand in the NFL. The former guard is signing on with the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFLFOX Sports

Seahawks add depth at CB trading for Sidney Jones from Jags

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks added depth to their biggest position of concern, acquiring cornerback Sidney Jones IV from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. Seattle’s cornerback position has emerged as one of the biggest unknowns for the Seahawks heading into the season. Jones is returning to the town where he was a star in college at Washington.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jets Reportedly Working Out Former Top 5 Draft Pick

In attempt to find help along their defensive line, the New York Jets will be working out a former top-five draft pick this week. Per NFL insider Field Yates, the Jets are bringing in veteran defensive end Dion Jordan for a workout. Jordan spent the 2020 season with the San Francisco 49ers, which just so happens to be where Robert Saleh was the defensive coordinator at the time. It sounds like a Saleh-Jordan reunion could be in the works.
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets release CB Bless Austin, add three defenders

Their first 53-man roster only came out yesterday, but the 2021 New York Jets already look different. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Jets are releasing cornerback Bless Austin. The Rutgers alum and Queens native was projected to be one of the team’s defensive starters in his third NFL season. With Austin gone, the Jets wasted no time in adding defensive reinforcements, picking up defensive lineman Tim Ward, linebacker Quincy Williams (per waiver claims released by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network), and safety Sheldrick Redwine (per ESPN’s Adam Schefter). Each defender was released as part of Tuesday’s cutdown to 53-man rosters across the league.
NFLDerrick

Jets surprisingly cut CB Bless Austin among several moves

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets released cornerback Bless Austin on Wednesday, surprisingly moving on from a projected starter in their young secondary. The 25-year-old Austin was entering his third season with the Jets, and was expected to start opposite Bryce Hall, who's in his second year.
NFLCBS Sports

Shaq Lawson traded: Texans send former first-round pick to Jets for late-round pick, per report

There's a new pass rusher en route to the New York Jets for 2021. Having lost Carl Lawson for the year after rupturing his Achilles in August, the team was in desperate need of trying to figure out who could potentially replace the production they were hoping to get when they signed Lawson in free agency this offseason. They're now placing that bet on Shaq Lawson, whom they reportedly traded with the Houston Texans to acquire, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
NFLMyNorthwest.com

Seahawks Roundup: Flowers likely starting at CB, 2 new additions to roster

The Seahawks kick off their regular season on the road one week from Sunday and there’s already plenty of roster news and injury updates to catch fans up on. Wright, a fan favorite and veteran leader who had spent the entirety of his decade-long career with Seattle, signed a one-year deal with the Raiders Thursday.
NFLMyNorthwest.com

Seahawks trade CB Ahkello Witherspoon to the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Seahawks brought in Ahkello Witherspoon to start at cornerback for the team in 2021, but instead, he’ll be playing for another playoff contender as Seattle has traded the fifth-year cornerback to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was the first to report the deal, and the Seahawks officially announced the trade shortly thereafter, announcing the team will receive a 2023 fifth-round pick as compensation.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers, Seahawks Reportedly Agree To Trade On Veteran CB

The Pittsburgh Steelers needed help in the secondary ahead of the 2021 season. They got it. The Steelers and Seattle Seahawks agreed to a trade involving defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon on Friday afternoon, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Witherspoon was supposed to play a big role in Seattle’s defense this upcoming season, but he wound up losing his starting gig during training camp. Now, he’s getting another fresh opportunity.
NFLMyNorthwest.com

Heaps: Why Tre Flowers starting at CB for Seahawks is a big concern

The Seahawks appear to have named their second starting cornerback, and it’s a player who many expected to be a reserve player in 2021. That would be Tre Flowers, who is entering his fourth year with the Seahawks since the team drafted him in 2018. Flowers was a full-time starter...
NFLchatsports.com

Ex-NY Jets CB Bless Austin joins Jamal Adams in Seattle (Report)

Bless Austin apparently didn’t last long in free agency. Per Seattle radio host Dave Wyman, the former New York Jets defender is set to sign in the Pacific Northwest, reuniting with Jamal Adams as a member of the Seahawks. According to Dave Wyman on @Seahawks Saturday Night on @Q13FOX just...
NFLchatsports.com

Seahawks sign cornerback Bless Austin to 53-man roster

The Ahkello Witherspoon trade did not yield a player in return, so the Seattle Seahawks entered the weekend with a vacant spot on the active roster. Well late Saturday night we got some breaking news from Seahawks radio analyst Dave Wyman that the team has added cornerback Blessuan Austin aka Bless Austin, formerly of the New York Jets.
NFLMyNorthwest.com

Rost: 3 things to know about Seahawks as they gear up for Week 1

Seahawks fans got answers to two big questions in recent days:. Will left tackle Duane Brown play Week 1? (Yes.) And will K.J. Wright return to Seattle? (No.) There are, of course, more questions that linger about the Seahawks’ 2021 squad, like “Can Shane Waldron’s offense can make the most of Russell Wilson?”, or “Can the cornerback group defy expectations?” While those are the ones that will make or break Seattle’s season, fans will have to wait much longer than this Sunday’s season opener in Indianapolis to get their answer.

