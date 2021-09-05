Elton Goings of Livingston, Louisiana on 28 August 2021, went to be with the Lord. Devoted husband of Vertis Yvonne Goings nee Benton (deceased); father of Regina Gale (William “Chip”) Nadler and Traci Lynn (James) Gorny; loving grandfather of Katherine (“Katie”), Scott (predeceased) and Leakatya; great-grandfather to Hayden, Evy and Sarah. Preceded in death by his parents, Arlie and Alma Riley Goings; sisters, Bessie Barber, Jessie Pepper and Ethalee Morris; brothers, A.T. Goings, Henry Goings, Milton Goings, Adrein Goings and David Goings. Also survived by sister, Betty Jean Magee, nieces and nephews; and beloved friends Angie Horn, Myrtis Oliver, Edie Durand, Erma Gates and Joyce Stewart. First and foremost, Elton was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend with unswerving devotion and dedication to assisting close and distant family members and friends in their time of need.