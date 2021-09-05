CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, LA

Elton Goings

By Seale Funeral Home
Cover picture for the articleElton Goings of Livingston, Louisiana on 28 August 2021, went to be with the Lord. Devoted husband of Vertis Yvonne Goings nee Benton (deceased); father of Regina Gale (William “Chip”) Nadler and Traci Lynn (James) Gorny; loving grandfather of Katherine (“Katie”), Scott (predeceased) and Leakatya; great-grandfather to Hayden, Evy and Sarah. Preceded in death by his parents, Arlie and Alma Riley Goings; sisters, Bessie Barber, Jessie Pepper and Ethalee Morris; brothers, A.T. Goings, Henry Goings, Milton Goings, Adrein Goings and David Goings. Also survived by sister, Betty Jean Magee, nieces and nephews; and beloved friends Angie Horn, Myrtis Oliver, Edie Durand, Erma Gates and Joyce Stewart. First and foremost, Elton was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend with unswerving devotion and dedication to assisting close and distant family members and friends in their time of need.

