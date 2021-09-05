Way-too-early predictions for the 2024 US Men’s Olympic basketball roster

The US men’s olympic basketball squad took home the gold once again earlier this summer, claiming their seventh first-place finish in the eight Olympics since the US started sending professional players. Despite being loaded with talent, Team USA got off to a shakey start, losing multiple exhibition games and falling to France in their first game of pool play. While they would eventually find their footing, their early struggles were a testiment to how far the rest of the world has come in terms of basketball development. For team USA, this development only gets scarier as they look to the future. Three most likely candidates to be the best player in the world by 2024 (Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo) are foreign-born. If the US hopes to remain on top, they’re going to have to send their best to Paris in three years. Let’s project which players will be in their primes at that point and attempt to construct the best possible roster for the 2024 Olympics.