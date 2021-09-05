CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Prepping to play Djokovic without day-before practice, plan

By HOWARD FENDRICH
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9jpE_0bnUW8xs00
1 of 4

NEW YORK (AP) — No one all year has figured out how to beat Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam match. Now it’s Jenson Brooksby’s turn to try — and the way he, and his coach since age 7, went about things ahead of time were as original as the 20-year-old Californian’s playing style.

Brooksby, who began this season ranked outside the top 300 and is now a career-best 99th, is a wild-card entry at this surprise-filled U.S. Open. He’s scheduled to take on No. 1 Djokovic on Monday for a quarterfinal berth.

“I believe I have the game, definitely, to go all the way. I didn’t doubt that in my own mind. I didn’t put any expectations like reach a second week or anything. I don’t really think like that,” said Brooksby, whose on-court approach is all about spins and angles, highlighted by an unusual two-handed backhand slice. “I do have the confidence in myself that I can go really far in whatever tournament I play. Obviously the next one’s another big match, but just try to prepare the same as all the others.”

So how to go about getting ready for a Week 2 debut at a Slam in a 23,000-capacity arena against one of the greats? A long day of practice and detailed game-planning?

Not quite.

Brooksby’s coach, Joe Gilbert, decided to rest Sunday and stay away from the courts completely. And, as is usually the case, they will not discuss tactics until right before Brooksby walks out of the locker room to face Djokovic.

“This is all brand new,” Gilbert said in an interview with The Associated Press. “But I feel like, because I’ve been with him so long, knowing what he needs to be good, to be ready for the match, is pretty easy. ... In his world, (under-18 national) finals when he was 17 was huge. This is a much bigger feeling, but it’s similar: ‘Hey, this is new. I have emotions, feelings.’ All that kind of stuff.”

They connected when Gilbert gave tennis lessons to Brooksby’s parents. Gilbert, whose JMG Tennis Academy in Sacramento develops juniors, says he saw little Jenson hitting a ball off a wall, was impressed by his focus, and asked against whom he was “playing” in his head; the answer: Rafael Nadal.

Thus began a relationship that is as much about mentoring as it is coaching.

It was a match involving 20-time major champion Nadal that Brooksby watched “from the nosebleeds” at the 2019 U.S. Open, according to his advisor, Amrit Narasimhan — the only time Brooksby has been inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Brooksby spent the start of the year nearly unbeatable on the lower-level ATP Challenger Tour. Now he faces Djokovic, who already owns 20 major championships and is 24-0 at the sport’s most important tournaments in 2021.

Djokovic is four wins away from the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since Rod Laver in 1969.

“If you read (his) resume before you go play him you’re going to lose,” Gilbert said with a laugh. “Of course you’re going to.”

Brooksby’s resume includes beating 2010 Wimbledon runner-up Tomas Berdych after qualifying for the U.S. Open two years ago, and a surge this season that features three Challenger trophies, the final of an ATP 250 event in Newport, Rhode Island, and the semifinals of an ATP 500 event in Washington.

“I’m curious to see his match with Djokovic,” said Reilly Opelka, an American who is seeded 22nd and meets South Africa’s Lloyd Harris on Monday. “I think he can give Djokovic a lot of fits because he’s just tricky.”

Unlike players, such as Opelka, who win with a formula that begins with a big serve and a big forehand, Brooksby relies on a more subtle approach and a deft touch.

It’s all he’s ever known, essentially, because Gilbert developed that approach from the very start.

“He’s not playing with power. He’s not playing with serve-plus-one. He’s not creating a huge weapon. A lot of what we talk about is patterns; where we think we have the advantage,” Gilbert said. “I look at the other guy and I go, ‘This is where I think the holes are. This is the best way to get to those holes.’ His job is to go execute it.”

Gilbert likened it to a basketball coach seeking — and aiming to exploit — favorable matchups against another team.

Once Gilbert discovers those areas, he keeps them to himself until five or 10 minutes before Brooksby competes.

“It’s best to do it that way so he doesn’t over-analyze it,” Gilbert said. “It’s the last thing he hears and it’s fresh in his head.”

After beating No. 21 seed Aslan Karatsev in five sets Saturday night, Brooksby was asked: “What goes through your mind when you think about Novak Djokovic’s career and the way he plays?”

The response was: “Um, I don’t know much, honestly. I don’t really watch much or think about that too much.”

That, Gilbert said, made him smile as he thought, “But I do.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

565K+
Followers
310K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Rod Laver
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Ball#Tennis Tournament#Atp Tour#Ap#Californian#Jmg Tennis Academy#Atp Challenger Tour#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic plays the piano before the US Open!

World number one Novak Djokovic is ready and energized for the US Open 2021. The Serbian tennis player has recharged his batteries and is ready to try his way into tennis history. If successful in New York Nole would become the first player in the Open era to conquer the Grand Slam (only Rod Laver did in history but not in the Open era).
TennisFOX Sports

Novak Djokovic is knocking on the door of tennis history

On Monday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, 20-year-old American Jenson Brooksby swung for the lines and hit them, swung for outright winners and hit those, too, swung with the kind of fearless abandon that makes a New York crowd fall in love with someone. And they did. The stadium was rocking...
TennisBleacher Report

US Open Tennis 2021 Men's Semifinals: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream

Three of the top four seeds in the men's singles bracket advanced to the semifinals of the 2021 U.S. Open. Novak Djokovic faces off against No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev. No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev clashes with 12th-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. Djokovic will be under the most pressure of the...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic is a little nervous and...', says ATP ace

For about an hour, the entire tennis world thought that Jenson Brooksby could achieve the most unexpected feat of these US Open and eliminate world number one Novak Djokovic in the round of 16, prematurely interrupting the Serbian's dream of reaching the goal of the Grand Slam Calendar. An hour...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

US Open day Two: Raducanu delight, Djokovic has a fright

World number one Novak Djokovic’s bid for the calendar grand slam is under way, although not without a fright.The 20-time major champion dropped the second set to 18-year-old qualifier Holger Rune, and only a nasty bout of cramp prevented the youngster inflicting more damage.Ashleigh Barty also got off to a winning start against Vera Zvonareva in straight sets.Meanwhile, Britain’s Emma Raducanu followed up her remarkable run to the last 16 at Wimbledon with another impressive display at a major to beat an opponent 13 years her senior.Here, the PA news agency looks back at day two at the US Open.Picture...
Tennisnewyorktennismagazine.com

Top Seeds Barty, Djokovic Move Through On Day Two

The top-seeds in both the Men’s Singles and Women’s Singles draws kicked off their 2021 U.S. Open campaigns on Tuesday, and while both were tested, both came through to advance and secure their spots in the second round. Up first was Australian Ash Barty, and she carried momentum from her...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'Their dominance on the tour have made me...'

It doesn't matter if the starts are better or not so much, as the final stages of the Majors tournaments approach, Novak Djokovic knows that it is time to put your foot on the accelerator. And the Serbian will play this Monday the Round of 16 of a Grand Slam for the 56th time and only on five occasions did he not reach the last eight.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Matteo Berrettini: Novak Djokovic makes me sweat after every point

World No. 8 Matteo Berrettini made a positive start to his US Open quarterfinal match against Novak Djokovic but failed to sustain that level in the rest of the match and paid the ultimate price. Berrettini won a tight opener against Djokovic but the top-seeded Serb recovered in an impressive way to clinch a 5-7 6-2 6-2 6-3 win and progress into the US Open semifinal.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Daniil Medvedev: 'I do not think about Novak Djokovic'

World no. 2 Daniil Medvedev is through to his third consecutive US Open semi-final, dropping one set in the first five encounters. Daniil has lost the first two Major finals he played against Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, hoping to go one step further in New York and embrace a Major glory at 25.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Berrettini's HIGHLIGHTS

On the hard-courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (Flushing Meadows, New York), the matches of the highly anticipated US Open 2021 are being played, the last Grand Slam of the season, during which there will be the absences of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams.

Comments / 0

Community Policy