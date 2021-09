The Houston Texans stay active in the trade market to build capital for the 2022 NFL Draft. The Houston Texans are a team in a weird state of purgatory heading into the 2021 season. They made a few dozen signings in free agency to fill out the roster, mostly on one or two year deals. It’s a team that should be looking into starting as many rookies and young players as they can to see what’s in the cupboard, but as of now, no rookies are slated to start. The rebuild will be an odd one, and the Texans will have one of the oddest seasons in recent memory, with a rebuild on the way and little assets to make it happen.