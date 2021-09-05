CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

Gloria Jeanette Turk

Cover picture for the articleGloria Jeanette Turk passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at Golden Age Nursing Home in Denham Springs at the age of 92. She was retired from JC Penney’s Store after 30 plus years. Visitation will be held at Don Avenue Baptist Church in Denham Springs Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 9:00 AM until religious services at 10:00 AM conducted by Pastor Tom Higginbotham. Burial will follow at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Michael E. and Lara Turk, Ronald D. Turk and Kun Liu and R. Wayne Turk; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; niece, Cynthia Bagwell and numerous nephews. She was preceded by her husband, Jewell Eugene Turk; parents, James and Nettie McLeroy; brother, Bruce McLeroy; sister, Nettie Fay Baker. Pallbearers will be Michael J. Turk, Tian Lu, Lawson Quirk, Lance Crotwell, Cole Turk and Obie Booty. Honorary pallbearers will be Aiden Turk, Remington Laird and Trevor Crotwell. She was a long time member of Don Avenue Baptist Church. Memorial donations may be made to Don Avenue Baptist Church, 1010 Don Ave., Denham Springs, LA 70726.

