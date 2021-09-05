CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8 spoilers: Malcolm Howard’s move

cartermatt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you prepare for Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode on Starz next week, brace yourself for more drama coming in all directions. If you are reeling from the death of Nicole on the show, rest assured that you’re not alone. This is not an easy thing to deal with, as we’re talking here about the end of one of the show’s best romantic arcs. Unfortunately, there’s not much time to mourn when you’ve got a mounting war between Raq and Unique plus everything that is going on with Detective Howard.

cartermatt.com

