Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8 spoilers: Malcolm Howard’s move

When The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 airs on AMC next week, there are all sorts of other problems coming Maggie’s way. So where do we begin here? She’s been on this dangerous mission for most of the season, which of course was made even worse by the fact that she had to work with Negan. Are the two on better footing now? Maybe in a subtle sense. It’s not as though the two are friends or even like each other, but they realize that they need each other for the time being. Negan can be useful to her, and in general there is a lot of danger coming up. This is what happens when the Reapers make their presence known like never before!