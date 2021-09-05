CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Horizon Forbidden West will now allow players to upgrade from PS4 to PS5 for free

By Vikki Blake
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sony has u-turned on its decision not to offer free upgrades for Horizon Forbidden West players moving from PS4 to PS5. Initially, Sony said that dual entitlement – that is, the ability to upgrade for free when moving from PS4 to PS5 – "does not apply" to players picking up either the standard or Special Editions of Horizon Forbidden West because the cross-gen game's delay comes "out of the launch window [it] initially envisioned".

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 1

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horizon Forbidden West#Ps4#Guerrilla Games#Gran Turismo 7#Playstation#Ps4 Ps5#Icymi#The Playstation Blog#The Nora Legacy Outfit#Spear#Digital Deluxe Edition#Tremortusk#Strike#Sci Fi#Guardian#Spartan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Related
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

When is the next PS5 PlayStation Showcase event?

Sony has everything ready to roll out its entire arsenal of games planned for the end of 2021 and 2022 with its PlayStation Showcase. After being absent at E3 2021, the Japanese company will carry out a broadcast with news of both exclusive titles first party, those bearing the PlayStation Studios seal, such as third party, those that develop third-party companies. We tell you when it is and how to follow it live; in addition to the first confirmed details.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

PlayStation acquires Firesprite, the studio that was born after the closure of the WipEout developer

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new addition to PlayStation Studios. Through the platform’s official blog, the Japanese company has formalized the acquisition agreement for Firesprite, a studio with which they have collaborated and which has its origins in the closure of SIE Studio Liverpool. After a few years of collaborating closely on various games, including The Playroom (PS4) and The Playroom VR (PS VR), I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Firesprite as the 14th studio of the PlayStation Studios family”Wrote Hermen Hulst, head of the division.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Far Cry 6 overview trailer teases a Jurassic Park-like special operation

The new Far Cry 6 game overview trailer will tell you everything you need to know before you join the Yaran revolution next month. The roughly six-and-a-half minute trailer sets up the Castillo dictatorship and the disparate array of resistance groups you'll need to unite if you have any hope of overthrowing it. Of course, main character Dani Rojas doesn't start off as a revolutionary icon - they just want to escape Yara before it gets even worse - but things start snowballing when Anton Castillo catches his son trying to sneak out on the same boat.
Businessgamepressure.com

Sony Acquires British Studio Firesprite, Founded by the Creators of Wipeout

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that it has become the owner of UK-based studio Firesprite, which was founded by former employees of SCE Studio Liverpool, the team responsible for Wipeout. Firesprite has specialized in PlayStation VR games. Sony has recently been expanding the roster of its in-house development studios (previously...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Super Mario Lego is about to get bigger as Lego teases question block set

The Lego Super Mario sets are about to welcome a new build to the collection as Lego teases a large question block set. Shared on the official Lego Twitter account, the yellow brick company put out a vague video that appears to feature the silhouette of Super Mario’s iconic question block which is made entirely out of Lego bricks. The video ends with the phrase: “We have a ? for you!” which gives us a pretty good idea of what Lego is currently working on.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Forspoken release date set for Spring 2022 with a brand new trailer

Forspoken, Square Enix's mysterious new action game, is coming out in Spring 2021. Earlier today at PlayStation's 2021 showcase, we saw an extended look at Forspoken. Chiefly though, it was revealed that Forspoken will be with us as soon as Spring 2022, which is probably a lot sooner than plenty of people suspected for Square Enix's new action game.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Sony puts an end to free first-party PlayStation 5 game upgrades

Bad news for PlayStation 5 owners looking to upgrade their libraries: Sony said that it’s putting an end to the practice of upgrading first-party PlayStation 4 games to the next generation edition for free. This appears to be a shift in corporate philosophy, as Sony previously said that it had...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals: what to expect in 2021

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals can harbor some of the biggest price drops of the year on accessories and games. While many look to the events of the Friday before for the best chance of picking up a console bundle, retailers can sometimes discount the year's biggest games and peripherals even further once the excitement of Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals is over.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Ubisoft assures that Far Cry 6 will have a free next-gen upgrade

Ubisoft just announced over at Twitter that Far Cry 6, the latest mainline installment of their biggest first-person shooter open-world franchise, will offer a free upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version. The free upgrade will be applicable not just for the digital versions of the game, but...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Aeterna Noctis, the Spanish metroidvania, presents new gameplay and confirms price

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that Aeterna Noctis, the video game from Spanish studio Aeternum Game Studios, will arrive exclusively for PS4 and PS5 this December 15 at a recommended price of 29,99 euros. After being awarded in PlayStation Talents, the Spanish video game launcher for PlayStation, the title heads to the market with a metroidvania proposal where epic and adventure go hand in hand. Have new gameplay trailer.
MLBpushsquare.com

Firesprite Will Produce PlayStation Exclusive Games Outside Sony's 'Core Offerings'

In case you've somehow missed the news, Sony Interactive Entertainment has just added Firesprite to its PlayStation Studios lineup. The acquisition brings the Liverpool-based team into the first-party fold, and it sounds as though the team is already working on some exciting stuff. While there's obviously a fair amount of...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

MechWarrior 5 is coming to PS5 with full DualSense support

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is headed to PS4 and PS5 later this month, which will mark the first time a MechWarrior game has come to a PlayStation console since 1997. Piranha Games announced on the official PlayStation Blog that it's bringing the latest MechWarrior game, as well as its big Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC expansion, to PlayStation on September 23. The PS5 version of MechWarrior 5 will support the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers as well as its haptic feedback.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

A Retrospective Look at Crash Bandicoot and Its Significance to the PlayStation Brand

At E3 in 2016, Sony announced that their beloved character Crash Bandicoot was returning to PlayStation in the form of a remaster of the first three games that were originally developed by Naughty Dog. This was exciting to many people because Crash is a beloved icon of the original PlayStation era. It also could be argued that Crash was the flagship character of the Sony brand similar to how Mario is for Nintendo and Sonic the Hedgehog is for Sega. Unfortunately, Crash started to fade as Sony’s icon in the 21st century as they lost the rights to the character in 2001. But since appearing in the Skylanders game, along with the remaster and sequel in development (not to mention the Crash Bandicoot easter egg in Uncharted 4), Crash Bandicoot was making a comeback. In honour of his anniverasry, let’s take a look back at this iconic character and his significance to the PlayStation brand in the 1990s.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

PSP 2 tops the list of extremely fake PlayStation Showcase leaks

Ahead of tomorrow's PlayStation showcase, a series of unlikely leaks have surfaced (via PushSquare), culminating in what's supposed to be some kind of PSP 2. First up is an apparent full run of show for tomorrow's 40-minute showcase. Content-wise, it doesn't seem particularly out there, with trailers for Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and God of War Ragnarok. There are definitely some more egregious suggestions - no PlayStation leak would be complete without rumors of a Bloodborne sequel and a Bluepoint acquisition - but the real debunker here is the leak's format. The image depicts nothing more than a text document and a PlayStation logo captured at a funny angle, which would be easy for pretty much anyone to fake.
Video GamesThe Verge

Sony buys The Playroom developers to bolster its PlayStation Studios

Sony announced that it will acquire UK-based studio Firesprite, the developers of The Playroom and The Playroom VR. It’s unclear what Firesprite might be working on in its new first-party capacity, but executives are already hyping what’s to come. “Firesprite’s ability to weave best-in-class gameplay with new technology is exceptional and I think fans will be excited about their creative vision for the future,” Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, said in a press release.
Video GamesVentureBeat

PlayStation’s acquisition season is about purchasing variety within limits

Sony Interactive Entertainment has made another acquisition. This time, the company has brought U.K. studio Firesprite into the PlayStation Studios fold. Firesprite joins Nixxies and Housemarque as Sony looks to continue growing its stable of game developers. Firesprite is best known for contributing to PlayStation’s experimental Playroom games for its camera and VR peripherals. But PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst has already confirmed that the team will work on its own projects going forward.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Steam Deck likely won't support every game at launch but its library will grow fast

Steam Deck will play a ton of Steam games, but it's not going to run all of them at launch, according to one of the external companies involved in making it work. Around the time Steam Deck was revealed, Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais explained that the company wants "the entire Steam library" to be playable. He added that Valve hasn't "found something we could throw at this device that it couldn't handle."

Comments / 0

Community Policy