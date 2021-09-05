Horizon Forbidden West will now allow players to upgrade from PS4 to PS5 for free
Sony has u-turned on its decision not to offer free upgrades for Horizon Forbidden West players moving from PS4 to PS5. Initially, Sony said that dual entitlement – that is, the ability to upgrade for free when moving from PS4 to PS5 – "does not apply" to players picking up either the standard or Special Editions of Horizon Forbidden West because the cross-gen game's delay comes "out of the launch window [it] initially envisioned".www.gamesradar.com
