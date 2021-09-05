CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays rally, take lead, falter in the final inning vs. Twins

By Joey Johnston
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Ba61_0bnUTVyJ00
Rays pitcher Luis Patino started the day okay, but things fall apart for him in the second and third innings Sunday, when the Twins took a 4-0 lead [ SCOTT AUDETTE | Associated Press ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Comeback Rays fell short Sunday afternoon.

After rallying from an early four-run deficit to take the lead, the Rays were beaten in the ninth inning by the last-place Minnesota Twins 6-5 before an announced crowd of 14,165 at Tropicana Field on Sunday afternoon.

With runners on first and third in the ninth inning, Rays designated hitter Nelson Cruz flied out to centerfield against Twins closer Alex Colome.

Nick Gordon’s one-out RBI single up the middle, against a drawn-in infield, was the game-winner off right-hander Andrew Kittredge (8-3), the Rays’ seventh pitcher. Josh Donaldson had hit a one-out double, then advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Brandon Lowe drew a two-out ninth-inning walk off Twins right-hander Alex Colome, and pinch-runner Manuel Margot stole second. Then Wander Franco tapped an infield hit, sending Margot to third.

Colome had allowed a ninth-inning leadoff single to Kevin Kiermaier, then Mike Zunino bounced into a double play.

The American League East-leading Rays (86-51) completed a 4-3 homestand, losing three of the last five games.

The Rays fell behind 4-0 in the third when things went bad for starter Luis Patino. After Patino retired the game’s first five batters, he was touched for three runs in the second inning and surrendered four hits (all with two outs), including an RBI single to Jake Cave and a two-run single to Luis Arraez. In the third, Cave blooped a two-out RBI single.

Lowe answered back in the bottom of the third with a two-run homer (his 33rd of the season) and the Rays cut Minnesota’s advantage to 4-2.

In the fifth, Lowe collected a single and went to second on a wild pitch, where he scored on Cruz’s two-out hit. The Twins lifted right-handed starter Griffin Jax for lefty Caleb Thielbar to face the left-handed batting Austin Meadows.

That strategy failed.

Meadows swung and missed twice, took two balls, then launched his 23rd homer, a two-run shot, into the rightfield bleachers and the Rays led 5-4.

It became a bullpen game with the mix-and-match strategy in full bloom.

The Twins tied it off Pete Fairbanks in the seventh. Byron Buxton singled and Jorge Polanco walked, then Fairbanks coaxed two hard-hit outs to center fielder Kiermaier.

But Nick Gordon picked on Fairbanks’ first offering and hit a liner — just glancing off the glove of a leaping Franco, who was shifted to the right of second base — and the two-out RBI single tied the score 5-5.

The Rays begin a three-city, nine-game road trip with a Monday afternoon matinee against the Boston Red Sox.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 1

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Mike Zunino
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Andrew Kittredge
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Caleb Thielbar
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Person
Brandon Lowe
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Manuel Margot
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Comeback Rays#American#Cave#The Boston Red Sox#The Rays Report#The Tampa Bay Rays#Bucs#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
MLBTwinkie Town

Twins 3, Cleveland 0: Joe Ryan? More like Nolan Ryan

Guys and gals, I have a confession to make. This 5 p.m. CT start time is rough. I figured I could go coach some flag football, get home, and get caught up on the game in plenty of time. No dice — Joe Ryan had other ideas. In a game...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rays use bizarre intentional balk strategy against Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays found a strange way to take advantage of the extra innings rule against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. The Rays led the Red Sox 11-9 in the 10th inning of a wild game at Fenway Park Monday afternoon. The Red Sox began the inning with an automatic runner at second. The run didn’t necessarily matter because the Rays were holding a two-run lead. However, Tampa Bay appeared to have concerns about the Red Sox using the runner at second to peek at the catcher’s signs.
MLBnumberfire.com

Byron Buxton on Twins' bench Thursday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Indians. The Twins appear to be giving Buxton a routine day off. Nick Gordon is covering center field for Buxton. Andrelton Simmons is returning to the lineup to play shortstop and hit ninth.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays rally late, lose lead and rally again to beat Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Not everything is going the Rays’ way. On Wednesday, for example, their now standard late-inning rally against the Phillies wasn’t enough, as reliever Collin McHugh, who hadn’t given up hardly anything in months, gave up the lead in the eighth. So the Rays just rallied again in the...
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Red Sox ace Chris Sale delivers rare ‘immaculate’ inning vs. Twins

Chris Sale has made just three starts since returning from last year’s Tommy John surgery, but you’d never know it by the way he’s mowing down Minnesota right now. Coming off a gem against Texas in his last start (no earned runs, five strikeouts over 71 pitches), the 32-year-old has been just as dominant against the Twins, not allowing a hit until the fifth inning.
MLBNBC Sports

Sale joins exclusive club with immaculate inning vs. Twins

Chris Sale's return from Tommy John surgery has exceeded even the rosiest of expectations. Even before Thursday's Boston Red Sox game against the Minnesota Twins, Sale was 2-0 with a 1.80 earned run average in his first two starts back. But the left-hander has reached yet another level following his immaculate third inning at Fenway Park.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Watch Bobby Dalbec Give Red Sox Lead With Three-Run Blast Vs. Twins

Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec was back in the lineup Thursday and made sure to make his presence felt. Dalbec blasted home run No. 15 with a three-run shot in the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. It was Dalbec’s first home run in nine games, during a stretch in which he went 3-for-18 at the plate.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Chris Sale throws immaculate inning vs. Twins; he and Sandy Koufax are only pitchers ever to throw 3 in career

BOSTON -- Chris Sale joined rarified air in the third inning of Thursday’s game against the Twins. Sale tossed an immaculate inning -- throwing nine strikes to record three consecutive strikeouts -- for the third time in his career. By doing so, he became just the second pitcher in Major League Baseball history to throw three immaculate innings in his career, joining Hall of Fame lefty Sandy Koufax.
MLBrock947.com

Brewers Take Finale From Twins

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers avoided a sweep at the hands of the floundering Minnesota Twins with a 6-2 result at Target Field. Luis Urias gave the Crew their first lead of the series with a solo home run in the 2nd inning. Rowdy Tellez followed that with a three-run shot in the following frame to build the lead to 4-0.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays, Chris Archer pleased with four-inning outing

BALTIMORE — Manager Kevin Cash was candid Sunday morning, saying the Rays had “no idea” what to expect from Chris Archer, whose Aug. 22 return from an April forearm issue lasted only two innings due to left hip soreness. Archer pitched pretty well, working four solid innings in the 12-8...
MLBchatsports.com

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Preview

Spread: Rays -1.5 (-110)|Twins +1.5 (-110) Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins News, Analysis, and Pick. The three other AL East teams have tried taking a run at the...
MLBMiami Herald

Wacha goes 6 effective innings, Rays beat Twins 5-3

Michael Wacha struck out seven over six innings, Kevin Kiermaier had an RBI triple during a three-run second and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 on Friday night. The AL East-leading Rays had lost two straight following a nine-game winning streak. Tampa Bay is 32-13 since the...
MLBMLB

Twins vs. Rays: Odds, preview, prediction

Odds as of Saturday and via DraftKings. After losing the first game of this series, the Twins again take on the dominant Rays on Saturday afternoon. The big story in this one, however, is the continued re-emergence of Chris Archer. The Rays have been keeping him on a low pitch count through his first few starts, and he even got pulled from his last start because of an injury to his hip.

Comments / 0

Community Policy