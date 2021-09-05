Rays rally, take lead, falter in the final inning vs. Twins

Rays pitcher Luis Patino started the day okay, but things fall apart for him in the second and third innings Sunday, when the Twins took a 4-0 lead [ SCOTT AUDETTE | Associated Press ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Comeback Rays fell short Sunday afternoon.

After rallying from an early four-run deficit to take the lead, the Rays were beaten in the ninth inning by the last-place Minnesota Twins 6-5 before an announced crowd of 14,165 at Tropicana Field on Sunday afternoon.

With runners on first and third in the ninth inning, Rays designated hitter Nelson Cruz flied out to centerfield against Twins closer Alex Colome.

Nick Gordon’s one-out RBI single up the middle, against a drawn-in infield, was the game-winner off right-hander Andrew Kittredge (8-3), the Rays’ seventh pitcher. Josh Donaldson had hit a one-out double, then advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Brandon Lowe drew a two-out ninth-inning walk off Twins right-hander Alex Colome, and pinch-runner Manuel Margot stole second. Then Wander Franco tapped an infield hit, sending Margot to third.

Colome had allowed a ninth-inning leadoff single to Kevin Kiermaier, then Mike Zunino bounced into a double play.

The American League East-leading Rays (86-51) completed a 4-3 homestand, losing three of the last five games.

The Rays fell behind 4-0 in the third when things went bad for starter Luis Patino. After Patino retired the game’s first five batters, he was touched for three runs in the second inning and surrendered four hits (all with two outs), including an RBI single to Jake Cave and a two-run single to Luis Arraez. In the third, Cave blooped a two-out RBI single.

Lowe answered back in the bottom of the third with a two-run homer (his 33rd of the season) and the Rays cut Minnesota’s advantage to 4-2.

In the fifth, Lowe collected a single and went to second on a wild pitch, where he scored on Cruz’s two-out hit. The Twins lifted right-handed starter Griffin Jax for lefty Caleb Thielbar to face the left-handed batting Austin Meadows.

That strategy failed.

Meadows swung and missed twice, took two balls, then launched his 23rd homer, a two-run shot, into the rightfield bleachers and the Rays led 5-4.

It became a bullpen game with the mix-and-match strategy in full bloom.

The Twins tied it off Pete Fairbanks in the seventh. Byron Buxton singled and Jorge Polanco walked, then Fairbanks coaxed two hard-hit outs to center fielder Kiermaier.

But Nick Gordon picked on Fairbanks’ first offering and hit a liner — just glancing off the glove of a leaping Franco, who was shifted to the right of second base — and the two-out RBI single tied the score 5-5.

The Rays begin a three-city, nine-game road trip with a Monday afternoon matinee against the Boston Red Sox.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.