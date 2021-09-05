CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ben Cherington elaborates on parting ways with hitting coach Rick Eckstein

By Mike Persak
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — When the Pirates decided to part ways with hitting coach Rick Eckstein last week, the timing felt a bit odd. Sure, the Pirates have struggled offensively all season, and perhaps it was time to try a new philosophy. It’s also not likely something that will be fixed in the next month, with or without Eckstein. It also would be fair to point out that the greatest hitting coach in the world would have struggled to get great results from the Pirates’ roster the past few years. At a certain point, the responsibility falls on the players to turn things. How much of former right fielder Gregory Polanco or shortstop Kevin Newman’s struggles can be blamed on Eckstein, after all?

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregory Polanco
Person
Duane Underwood Jr.
Person
Ben Cherington
Person
Rick Eckstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Cubs#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ben Cherington explains Pirates' thought process ahead of revamped September roster expansions

Counter-intuitive as it may sound, September used to be an exciting time for teams like the 2021 Pirates. Before 2020, September meant active rosters expanded to 40 players, or the entire 40-man roster. If that were to happen this season, it would mean top prospects like Oneil Cruz and Roansy Contreras heading to Pittsburgh to finish the year. Any action they got would be must-watch television for fans of a Pirates team searching for its next core group of players.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ben Cherington explains decision to part ways with Gregory Polanco

Ben Cherington confirmed what most people assumed about Gregory Polanco’s release. To put it simply, it was time. Cherington said on his weekly radio show with 93.7 The Fan that even through the end of July, the Pirates’ focus with Polanco was to help him figure out his game. They hadn’t given up on his future in Pittsburgh yet, Cherington insisted.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera reveals plans for retirement

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera revealed that he aims to play at least two more seasons before he officially calls it a career. Cabrera is at the point of his career where it seems as if in every month, he manages to set a historic milestone. Just earlier this week, Cabrera became the 28th player in MLB history to record 500 career home runs.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Sitting Sunday

Cabrera is not in the lineup for Sunday's game in Cincinnati. An 0-for-3, two-walk performance Saturday lowered Cabrera's average to .273 with two home runs, six RBI and six walks in his last 10 games. With no designated hitter in play, he takes a seat while Jonathan Schoop mans first base.
NFLHouston Chronicle

Astros fans celebrate Josh Reddick sighting at Minute Maid Park

Josh Reddick currently is out of baseball, but Astros fans gave him the royal "Woooo!" treatment when they spotted him at Monday night's game. Reddick and his wife Jett attended the game against the Mariners with front row seats in Minute Maid Park's Diamond Club near the Astros' on-deck circle. Once Reddick was shown on the video screen between innings, fans shouted out his trademark Ric Flair celebration throughout the rest of the game, which the Astros won 11-2.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Gerrit Cole provides positive update on injury condition

Gerrit Cole provided a positive update on Tuesday night regarding his injury condition. Cole exited his start against the Toronto Blue Jays in the top of the fourth inning. The AL Cy Young Award favorite allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings of his New York Yankees’ 5-1 loss.
MLBMLive.com

Miguel Cabrera, Robbie Grossman get 4 hits each as Tigers beat Pirates

Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman had four hits apiece as the Detroit Tigers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday night at PNC Park. The Tigers (66-75) salvaged one win from the three-game series against the Pirates (50-90), who were seeking their first sweep of the season. Grossman and Cabrera...
MLBNew York Post

Luis Rojas’ controversial Edwin Diaz decision backfires on Mets

First base was open. A hot hitter was at the plate, followed by an ice-cold one. But Luis Rojas didn’t hesitate. The Mets manager had faith in Edwin Diaz. “You always trust your closer right there,” Rojas said. “In a matchup righty-righty, Diaz’s stuff always plays well. He’s not a guy that gets hit around.”
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Spokesman Denies Red Sox Player’s Troubling Accusation

Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe made headlines earlier this week for leading his team to a much-needed win over the Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, he found himself once again in the headlines, only this time it was for the wrong reasons. During an appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni &...
MLBwkzo.com

Miguel Cabrera now all-time interleague hits leader

PITTSBURGH, PA (WKZO AM/FM) – Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera had three hits in last night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, putting him at the top of the interleague hits list. Cabrera passed Ichiro Suzuki to take over the lead with 369. He now needs 33 more hits to...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

New York Yankees Announce Significant Injury News

After an incredible stretch of baseball in August, the New York Yankees have been going through a rough patch to start September. To make matters worse, their pitching rotation has been depleted by injuries. Just a few days after All-Star pitcher Gerrit Cole suffered a hamstring injury, the Yankees announced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy