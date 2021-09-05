Ben Cherington elaborates on parting ways with hitting coach Rick Eckstein

CHICAGO — When the Pirates decided to part ways with hitting coach Rick Eckstein last week, the timing felt a bit odd. Sure, the Pirates have struggled offensively all season, and perhaps it was time to try a new philosophy. It’s also not likely something that will be fixed in the next month, with or without Eckstein. It also would be fair to point out that the greatest hitting coach in the world would have struggled to get great results from the Pirates’ roster the past few years. At a certain point, the responsibility falls on the players to turn things. How much of former right fielder Gregory Polanco or shortstop Kevin Newman’s struggles can be blamed on Eckstein, after all?