September 5, 2021 - The US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program Smoke Outlook for the Monument Fire for Sunday. Fire: Hot and dry stable air continues to dominate the forecast area today. Dense smoke cover combines with light and variable winds to keep fire intensity low this morning. Should the smoke clear and winds align with slopes near open perimeters this afternoon, then we can expect rapid fire growth through spotting and high-intensity fire. Transport winds to blow from the southwest again this afternoon. Parts of the Monument fire saw increased fire activity yesterday afternoon and is 179,135 acres in size. The Knob fire area was adjusted down to 2,414 acres as crews make good progress.