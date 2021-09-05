CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Vince Carter Documentary Soaring Onto Streaming Service This Fall

By Phil Watson
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Only Robert Parish and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played in more NBA regular-season games than Vince Carter’s 1,541. But when the eight-time All-Star retired at the end of the 2019–20 campaign, no one had played longer than the player dubbed “Half-Man/Half-Amazing.” With 22 seasons in the books, Carter logged one more than NBA players Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett, and Dirk Nowitzki. A documentary about his record career will premiere in the fall of 2021 on the Crackle Plus Networks.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

168K+
Followers
20K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Willis
Person
Emmitt Williams
Person
Robert Parish
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Romeo Langford
Person
George W Bush
Person
Frédéric Weis
Person
Scottie Lewis
Person
Vince Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parish#The Atlanta Hawks#The White House#Air Canada#The Toronto Raptors#The New Jersey Nets#The Orlando Magic#Hall Of Fame#French#The New York Knicks#The Memphis Grizzlies#Lineage#Legacy#Crackle#Promiseland#Point#Basketball Reference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
Related
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Doc Acquired By Screen Media, Will Premiere On Crackle Plus Networks In October

Screen Media announced today the acquisition of all rights to the documentary film Vince Carter: Legacy, which will premiere on the Crackle Plus Networks as an original title in October. “Air Canada,” “Flying Man” and “Half-Man/Half-Amazing” were just a few nicknames attached to NBA star Vince Carter in his time with the Toronto Raptors, where he won Rookie of the Year honors with his high-flying game. Carter went on to become a Slam-Dunk Contest champion, an eight-time All Star, an Olympic gold medalist and one of the handful of players to score 51 points in a single game. He also...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Sad Admission

Charles Barkley has spoken about his relationship with Michael Jordan on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like anything has changed. The legendary NBA big man revealed in an interview with Bob Costas that his relationship with Jordan continues to be strained. “We’re not,” Barkley told Costas when asked if...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Is The Only Player In NBA History To Average 40 PPG In Multiple Playoff Series

When you go back and look at the numbers Michael Jordan put up throughout his career, it is hard to imagine there was any player who was ever able to do such things. Jordan was a statistical anomaly, doing things that most players could not even dream of. For the first part of his career, Jordan quickly established himself as the best individual player in the league, scoring a great number of points on a regular basis. Michael Jordan holds some of the most unbreakable records the NBA has ever seen, something that will cement him in the history books forever.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Phil Jackson's All-Time Team Vs. Pat Riley's All-Time Team: The Duel Of Two Legendary Coaches

Alongside Hall of Famer Red Auerbach and future Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich, the two greatest coaches in NBA history that immediately come to mind are Phil Jackson and Pat Riley. They both coached the Los Angeles Lakers, and have had some of the best players ever on their teams. Phil Jackson won 11 NBA championships as a coach, including 6 with the Bulls and 5 with the Lakers. Having the luxury of coaching Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal certainly helped him achieve these extraordinary accolades. Phil Jackson was also an executive for the New York Knicks, where he had one of the greatest scorers ever in Carmelo Anthony.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Lakers Trade Lands Marc Gasol in Utah

The Los Angeles Lakers revamping of their roster may not be complete. There is a chance that by the time training camp rolls around that there are only three players from last year’s team, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker, who are with the team heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Delivers Scathing Criticism Of Steph Curry

Recently, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green sat down for a conversation where they cleared the air about their supposed beef. Back in 2018 and 2019, there were reports the Green and KD didn't like each other, which ultimately led to Durant's exodus from Golden State. As the two players explained, the rift wasn't actually that bad and that it was the Warriors who made the situation worse.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Blocks Tim Duncan, And Tim Duncan Takes Revenge On The Next Play

It's always great to watch NBA legends going at it, especially when we talk about two of the greatest players to set foot on the court. We couldn't see Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan competing against each other in their best moment. Still, we got a glimpse of how those duels could've gone during TD's rookie season in the league.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kyle Kuzma Gives His Honest Take On LeBron James

Kyle Kuzma's time with the Los Angeles Lakers can only be described as turbulent. The young star had a solid first few seasons with the team although once LeBron and Anthony Davis came over, Kuzma struggled to find his rhythm. In this year's playoffs, Kuzma had a rough series against the Phoenix Suns, and it had fans demanding for a trade. In the end, that is what happened as the Lakers sent Kuzma to the Washington Wizards in a package deal that brought Russell Westbrook to L.A.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal On Ben Simmons Drama: "Philly Fans Gave Up On Him..."

The Ben Simmons saga has been the story of the NBA for weeks now. After yet another embarrassing playoff performance, the Sixers are under more pressure than ever before to blow up their core. Considering it is Simmons' offensive struggles that have hurt the team the most so far, it...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Says Ben Simmons Could Score 23-25 Points A Game If He Shot 75-80% On Free Throws

Ben Simmons is one of the league's best players, despite the glaring flaws in his game. He can facilitate for shooters, defend all positions at a high level, and his finishing at the rim is fairly solid. Simmons is one of the most athletic players in the league as well, and it is easy to see his appeal. However, he did not perform that well in the playoffs from a scoring standpoint, leading many to question his ability. His lack of a jump shot and poor free-throw shooting were both problems for the 76ers during the playoffs as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy