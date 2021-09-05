Vince Carter Documentary Soaring Onto Streaming Service This Fall
Only Robert Parish and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played in more NBA regular-season games than Vince Carter’s 1,541. But when the eight-time All-Star retired at the end of the 2019–20 campaign, no one had played longer than the player dubbed “Half-Man/Half-Amazing.” With 22 seasons in the books, Carter logged one more than NBA players Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett, and Dirk Nowitzki. A documentary about his record career will premiere in the fall of 2021 on the Crackle Plus Networks.www.sportscasting.com
