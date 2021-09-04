3345 Riverly Dr, Powhatan, VA 23139

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleCUSTOM BUILT HOME IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER TILMAN'S FARM! This TimberCreek Building & Design home is complete with an in-ground salt water pool (heated & cooled) with auto cover! The Chardonnet Plan features an OPEN FLOOR PLAN & 1ST FLOOR LIVING! The skillful craftsmanship is superior & no details were left out! Private home office! Formal dining room! Family room with gas fireplace open to the kitchen & dining area! The expansive kitchen provides plentiful cabinet space, large center island, a double pantry, stainless steel appliances, & granite counters. 1st floor owners’ suite with a large walk-in closet & attached luxurious bathroom with double bowl vanity & over-sized full tile shower. An additional bedroom with full bath can be found on the 1st floor. Upstairs is a loft that can be used as a rec room or additional office. 2 additional bedrooms include walk-in closets, a shared Jack & Jill bath + a hidden kids' room behind bookcase. Other highlights include attached 2 car garage, irrigation system, whole house filter, solid core 8' doors on 1st floor, & high-speed internet! There are multiple ponds throughout the community stocked with fish & a wonderful walking trail!

