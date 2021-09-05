Marin Voice: California must continue to incentivize rooftop solar

The California Public Utilities Commission is now considering changing the rules that previously incentivized rooftop solar. Schools, towns and cities, churches, businesses, residents and multi-unit dwellings, present and future, could have the price paid for their excess solar slashed. Many will have to redo their budgets because of this change. The CPUC may also add a monthly grid connectivity fee that would further financially harm these organizations and individuals, as well as devastate the rooftop solar market.