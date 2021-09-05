CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin Voice: California must continue to incentivize rooftop solar

By Susannah Saunders
Marin Independent Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Public Utilities Commission is now considering changing the rules that previously incentivized rooftop solar. Schools, towns and cities, churches, businesses, residents and multi-unit dwellings, present and future, could have the price paid for their excess solar slashed. Many will have to redo their budgets because of this change. The CPUC may also add a monthly grid connectivity fee that would further financially harm these organizations and individuals, as well as devastate the rooftop solar market.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Solar Panels#Marin Voice#Cpuc#Californians#Mill Valley Middle School
