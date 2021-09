Salvador Perez entered the 2021 season as the Kansas City Royals' all-time home run leader, an honor that he officially achieved in 2017 when he passed Mike Macfarlane with blast No. 104. Being the franchise leader in home runs puts him in exclusive company, obviously, seeing as there are only so many teams for players to hold that title. But what Perez is doing in 2021, four years later, is much, much more impressive historical ground to be breaking.