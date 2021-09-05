Letter to the editor: Breckenridge should reconsider short-term rental license cap
I urge the Breckenridge Town Council to reconsider the proposal to limit short-term rental licenses in Breckenridge. Visitors drive our economy and are critical to the success of local businesses, which employ our local workforce. Local workers need year-round housing, whereas many short-term rental licenses are held by homeowners who occupy their units part time and only rent their homes when they are away.www.summitdaily.com
