Breckenridge, CO

Letter to the editor: Breckenridge should reconsider short-term rental license cap

By Jeffrey Maltzman Breckenridge
Summit Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI urge the Breckenridge Town Council to reconsider the proposal to limit short-term rental licenses in Breckenridge. Visitors drive our economy and are critical to the success of local businesses, which employ our local workforce. Local workers need year-round housing, whereas many short-term rental licenses are held by homeowners who occupy their units part time and only rent their homes when they are away.

www.summitdaily.com

