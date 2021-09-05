Consumer First Alert: Unemployment text scams continue, state confirms legitimate text about COVID-19 vaccine
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scammers targeting unemployment have been a chronic problem during the pandemic, and now, there’s another scam you should be looking for. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has received reports of a phishing text, where imposters pretend to be from the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), or a similar agency.www.wbay.com
