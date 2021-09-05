CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVIEW: Mickey-shaped Halloween Treats from GCH Craftsman Grill Offer Simple Flavors at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree new Mickey-shaped Halloween treats have arrived at GCH Craftsman Grill at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. This adorable pumpkin cupcake with Mickey ears was very sweet with far too much frosting. The spice cake is good, light, and fluffy. Baking them this small makes each cake controlled a little better than something baked a little bit larger, and the cake is delightful. The frosting is just overpowering.

