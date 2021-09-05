REVIEW: Mickey-shaped Halloween Treats from GCH Craftsman Grill Offer Simple Flavors at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
Three new Mickey-shaped Halloween treats have arrived at GCH Craftsman Grill at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. This adorable pumpkin cupcake with Mickey ears was very sweet with far too much frosting. The spice cake is good, light, and fluffy. Baking them this small makes each cake controlled a little better than something baked a little bit larger, and the cake is delightful. The frosting is just overpowering.wdwnt.com
