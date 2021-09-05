Seven-Minute Standing Ovation for ‘Dune’ at Venice Film Festival
The Venice Film Festival is known as one of the most prestigious film events of the year. The red carpet on the Lido di Venezia has seen some of the greatest directors and movie stars in history. Films that world premiere at the festival are often an indication of their likeliness to succeed or fail once they’re released in theaters. And so, the seven-minute standing ovation that Dune received this past Friday is a sign that it just might blow up in the box office.movies.mxdwn.com
