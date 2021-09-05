Seven-Minute Standing Ovation for ‘Dune’ at Venice Film Festival

Going strong! Although it’s been a couple of weeks since we saw Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez out together, they were at it again with a trip to Venice on Sept. 9. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrived in Italy for the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 9. The two were photographed strolling hand-in-hand, wearing protective face masks amidst the coronavirus. Jennifer looked stunning in a lacy white dress, which was belted around her midsection. Ben kept a tight hold to her hand as he rocked an all-black ensemble. He was seen talking to the gorgeous triple threat as they made their way to the festival.