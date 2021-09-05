CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former UConn track and cross country champion Emily Durgin a favorite at the New Haven Road Race 20K national championship

By Lori Riley, Hartford Courant
Emily Durgin finished second at the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on July 4, losing the national 10K championship by eight seconds. A few weeks later, she was outkicked at the USATF Women’s 6K Championship in Canton, Ohio, and then was second — again — at the seven-mile Falmouth Road Race three weeks ago to 2017 Boston Marathon winner Edna Kiplagat.

Durgin, who graduated from UConn in 2017 after winning nine conference championships in track and cross country, is a little tired of being a runner-up. She will race Monday in the Faxon Law New Haven Road Race, the 20K national championship. The race also features a half-marathon and a 5K and starts at 8:30 a.m. on the New Haven Green.

Her goal?

“To definitely finish the summer with a win,” Durgin said.

Durgin is part of a strong field of women’s runners, including 2017 New Haven winner Jordan Hasay and Makenna Myler, who finished 14th in the Olympic trials 10,000 meters.

On the men’s side, three-time New Haven champion and 2016 U.S. Olympian Leonard Korir headlines the field. He will be challenged by 2015 New Haven champion and 2016 Olympic marathoner Jared Ward, Falmouth runner-up Biya Simbassa, 2019 New Haven runner-up Haron Lagat, USATF national series leader Clayton Young and two-time Manchester Road Race champion Ben True.

It’s been a great summer for the 27-year-old Durgin, not withstanding the second places. She is at the top of the standings on the USATF Road Race circuit, a national series that showcases distances from one mile to the marathon and attracts the top American runners. In June, she ran in the Olympic trials in the 10,000 meters, finishing ninth in a fast field.

“Competing at the trials this year was huge, and to finish ninth in a very competitive field was great,” she said. “It’s more about developing myself for the next three years to get ready for the 2024 Olympic trials where I’ll look to compete at the marathon trials.”

Durgin grew up in Maine and went to UConn, where she was coached for her last three years by J.J. Clark, who is now coaching at Stanford. She credits Clark with her development as a collegiate runner, as well as post-college.

“It was about developing the athletes’ well-being — school came first, then running,” she said. “I think the balance was really nice. I appreciate that UConn was a little more blue collar. We weren’t winning national championships, but we were competing at the conference level. I think J.J. did a great job knowing I wanted to be in the sport long term, and I think he was looking at my success past UConn, which I really appreciate.”

When she graduated, she wanted to keep running. No sponsors or running teams came forward, so she went to them, moving to Boston and making a pitch to Mark Coogan, who coaches the New Balance team.

“They were able to get me a little shoe and gear deal,” she said. “I had to nanny to support myself. I lived and trained in Boston with some of the best distance runners in the country at the time. That’s really where the turning point happened for me in my career. I gave myself a year. I said, ‘If, after a year, I’m at the level I’m going to make it, I’ll know, and if not, I’ll move on.’ Clearly it was the first.”

Durgin now lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, but has been staying with her parents in Maine since the Falmouth Road Race to get acclimated to the humidity on the East Coast.

“I’ve been riding my fitness from the spring, enjoying some road races and I’m going to shut it down after this and enjoy September,” she said.

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com .

