Former UConn football players, fans and pundits react to Randy Edsall’s decision to retire at the end of the season

Randy Edsall’s complicated, up-and-down UConn career is coming to a close.

Edsall, now in his 16th season overall coaching the Huskies, announced Sunday that he’ll be retiring at the conclusion of the 2021 football season. Including losses to Fresno State and Holy Cross to begin the year, Edsall is has a 76-95 record with the Huskies, 98-129 overall at the college level.

Edsall’s career in Storrs had its share of high points, including five bowl game appearances — with three wins — in his first stint from 1999-2010. The second leg of his UConn career, following five seasons coaching at Maryland from 2011-15, has seen far more lows than anything else. The Huskies are 6-32 since Edsall was re-hired ahead of the 2017 season.

Here’s how fans, former players and media pundits reacted to the news.

