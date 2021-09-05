CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Earl Watford moved from COVID list to IR

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtFn6_0bnUQN3600

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Earl Watford was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and moved to injured reserve on Sunday.

Watford, 31, played 15 games (four starts) for the Buccaneers in 2019. He did not see any regular-season action last season but was on the Super Bowl champions’ postseason roster.

He re-signed with the Buccaneers on Aug. 12 and played in their first two preseason games before being placed on the COVID list.

Watford’s injury was not disclosed. He is eligible to return to the active roster after a minimum of three weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JuepU_0bnUQN3600 Also Read:
NFL Power Rankings: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers up top entering Week 1

The only Buccaneers player remaining on the COVID list is defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters recently that all four of his players who originally were placed on the list are expected to be activated by Monday.

Tampa Bay hosts the Dallas Cowboys Thursday in the NFL’s season opener. The franchise will hang its second Super Bowl banner before the game.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Earl Watford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLBig Blue View

NFL news: Thursday Night Football, Cam Newton, and more

We are only one week away, ladies and gentlemen. The 2021 NFL season is just around the corner, and we here at Big Blue View are very excited about the season and the content we’ll be providing; everything from extensive New York Giants coverage (hopefully positive), the biggest stories from the NFL, and we’ll have fantasy football content as well.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers season opener, Cam Newton landing spots, and NFL’s cutdown day (More Than Football with Trey Wingo)

In this week’s episode of More Than Football, Pro Football Network’s Chief NFL Analyst Trey Wingo and PFN Chief Innovation Officer Brett Yarris discuss Thursday Night Football’s Cowboys vs. Buccaneers matchup that kicks off the 2021 NFL season. Additionally, they touch on Cam Newton’s future with the league and some potential landing spots for the former MVP.
NFLbucsreport.com

Buccaneers Add Wideouts Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown to Injury Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took to the practice field again today, as their preparations for Thursday’s game continue. As yesterday had one player not participate, today is a different story. With two major starters being added to the injury report. The additions of both Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin to...
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2021 NFL Week 1

This past offseason sure did take a while to roll all the way through, but it is gone and all that is in front of us is a hopeful Super Bowl campaign from America’s Team. As you are well-aware, the Dallas Cowboys will play in the season-opener this Thursday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers raise their Super Bowl LV banner, a game that they won in the very stadium that this game will take place in. The contest marks the return of Dak Prescott for the Cowboys while Tom Brady and Co. are the unstoppable force on the other side.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Re-Signed Veteran Quarterback

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an official decision on backup quarterback Ryan Griffin. Just over 24 hours ago, the Buccaneers made the decision to release the veteran quarterback. After six years with the team, it looked like his run in Tampa was finally at its end. However,...
NFLLa Junta Tribune-Democrat

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans odds, picks and prediction

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-2) meet the Houston Texans (2-0) Saturday for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff at NRG Stadium. Below, we look at the Buccaneers vs. Texans odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. The defending Super Bowl champs have posted an 0-2 SU/ATS...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Buccaneers Waive S Raven Greene From IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially waived S Raven Greene from injured reserve on Friday with an injury settlement, according to Aaron Wilson. Greene, 26, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison back in May. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The NFL Top 100 is a joke

The NFL Top 100 proves nothing about the Buccaneers. Every year during the preseason, the NFL players vote on who they think the top 100 players in the league are, which inevitably leads to some rather ridiculous results that don’t seem too dissimilar to the kind of chatter one might hear from some locals at a dive bar at about 3AM.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Film Room: The Versatility of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pass Rush

Calling Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles’ defensive scheme intimidating would be a gross understatement. As someone bringing a fresh set of eyes to this championship team, seeing all the different looks and pressures Tampa Bay threw at some of the league’s brightest passers was understandably overwhelming at first. The Buccaneers...
NFL995qyk.com

Support Our World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Support our World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at a huge kickoff event! Time to rock the pewter and red as our team gets ready for a new season!. It’s hard to believe that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to start a new season. Seems like it was yesterday that the team was celebrating winning Super Bowl LV!

Comments / 0

Community Policy