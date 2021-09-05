CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akil Baddoo, Jeimer Candelario pace Detroit Tigers past Cincinnati Reds

Akil Baddoo had a double among his two hits and scored twice while Jeimer Candelario added a two-run triple as the visiting Detroit Tigers posted a 4-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Jose Urena (3-8) pitched out of trouble in the fourth and fifth innings to earn the win for the Tigers (65-73), who won just their second series since Aug. 12. Gregory Soto fanned Nick Castellanos and Joey Votto with two runners on in the eighth and pitched the ninth for his 18th save in 19 chances.

Entering the day with a half-game lead on San Diego for the second wild-card spot in the National League, the Reds (73-65) lost their fourth straight series and finished their homestand with a 2-4 record.

Casey Mize, the overall No. 1 pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, was perfect in his start for Detroit. He retired all nine batters he faced and struck out two before coming out after 34 pitches due to an organization-mandated pitch count.

Luis Castillo (7-15) was masterful early, mixing up his pitches and keeping the Tigers off balance before the visitors mounted their go-ahead rally in the sixth inning.

The Tigers finally broke the scoreless tie as Baddoo doubled down the left-field line and just slid into the second base bag ahead of Max Schrock’s throw to Jonathan India.

After Jonathan Schoop lined out softly to second base, Robbie Grossman hit a grounder that skipped over the glove of Votto at first base and India couldn’t handle it while backing up the play. Votto was still charged the error and Baddoo advanced to third.

With the infield in, Candelario tripled down the right-field line, scoring Baddoo and Grossman and giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Detroit made it 3-0 when Eric Haase flew out to Castellanos, whose throw from right field just missed getting the runner at home plate.

Castillo was pulled after six innings, allowing three runs — one earned — on four hits while striking out seven and walking two. Castillo, the victim of a blown save in five of his starts, was the victim of zero run support in losing his third straight decision and fifth in six starts.

The speedy Baddoo scored from first on a Schoop single to make it 4-0 in the eighth.

The Reds broke through in the eighth when Schrock scored on a Soto wild pitch.

–Field Level Media

