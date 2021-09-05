CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, NM

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Grant FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL GRANT COUNTY At 410 PM MDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area with ongoing flash flooding on Bill Evans Road. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Riverside, Bill Evans Lake. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

alerts.weather.gov

