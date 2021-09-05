Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-05 13:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Grant and west central Sierra Counties through 315 PM MDT At 301 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hermosa, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hermosa and Portions of the Aldo Leopold Wilderness. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
