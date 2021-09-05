Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Lincoln County in central New Mexico Southeastern Socorro County in central New Mexico * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 253 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow-moving thunderstorms about half way between Bingham and Carrizozo along U.S. 380 as well as between Carrizozo and Oscuro along U.S. 54. The storms were drifting toward the south-southwest. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Lincoln and Southeastern Socorro Counties Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.