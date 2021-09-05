Man listed in critical condition after shooting on Market Street in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was listed in critical condition Sunday afternoon following a shooting along the 1700 block of Market Street in Harrisburg. When officers from the Harrisburg Bureau of Police arrived at the scene, they located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital where his condition was listed as critical.www.abc27.com
