CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Deep Look At The Quarterback Position Group

By Steven P. Gill
clesportstalk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis will be the first of a series of articles examining each position group for the 2021 Cleveland Browns. First up, quarterback. Baker Mayfield. Drafted number one overall in 2018, Mayfield in his first three years in the league has thrown for 11,115 yards, 75 touchdowns, 43 interceptions for a QB rating of 89.1. The only other NFL QB to throw for at least 11,000 yards, 75 TDs and a QB rating above 88.0 in their first three years was Dan Marino. Pro Football Focus has Mayfield rated as the ninth-best quarterback in the NFL. In 2020, he passed for 3563 yards, 26 TDs and 8 Int for a QB rating of 95.9, his best season. His QB rating per month in 2020 was September 91.5, October 96.8, November 87.8 and December 102.1. In games where the margin of victory was seven points or less, Mayfield had 16 TDs, 3 Int. and a QB rating of 103. In the last two minutes of a half, he had 7 TDs, 0 Int. for a QB rating of 110.4. Mayfield was at his best when the Browns were in the redzone, 21 TDs, 0 Int. for a QB rating of 111.2.

clesportstalk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Dan Marino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#49ers#American Football#Pro Football Focus#The Minnesota Vikings#Wr Stephon Diggs#Cbssports Com#Raiders#Qb C J Beathard#Td
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLclesportstalk.com

FIVE Reasons Browns Will Beat the Chiefs in Season Opener

Let’s begin with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. The franchise quarterback continues to mature and grow as a leader of the Browns. I fully expect to see record breaking numbers for Mayfield as he moves through the season. His first three seasons have been impressive. Just the fact that he’s entering the season as the starter in his fourth season with the Browns is impressive in itself because we haven’t had a quarterback start at least three consecutive seasons since Bernie Kosar.
NFLclesportstalk.com

The 2021 Cleveland Browns – So Far

Final Cut down day has come and gone and here’s the Browns first 53 man roster. Quarterback (2). Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum. Running back (4). Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Jonson, Demetric Felton. Fullback (1). Andy Janovich. Tight End (3). Austin Hooper, David Njoku, Harrison Bryant. Wide Receiver (5). Odell...
NFLdailyutahchronicle.com

Predictions For the 2021 NFL Season

The NFL season is upon us once again, and, of course, that means predictions. Here’s a look at how I believe the 2021 NFL season will play out. This title belongs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who bring every starter of their 2020 Super Bowl team back. Isn’t Tom Brady old, though? It simply does not matter: until I see him regress from being an MVP-candidate-level QB, there is no reason not to believe this is the best roster in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chiefs inexperienced O-Line will face Cleveland Browns Garrett, Clowney

Chiefs are untroubled that three offensive linemen with zero starts will face Clowney and Garrett. The Kansas City Chiefs are a juggernaut that does not need an experienced offensive line to easily handle the Cleveland Browns, judging by the six-point spread. To put this into perspective, the largest betting line...
College SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

ESPN Reporter Todd McShay Announces He's Stepping Away After Sideline Report Raised Concern On Social Media

ESPN has introduced a number of prime talents over the years that have become staples of the sports network. And as a result, many have endeared themselves to audiences. Todd McShay is one of those personalities, as the TV analyst has become a trusted source when it comes to the network’s football coverage. Unfortunately, one of McShay’s recent sideline reports left viewers somewhat concerned about his personal health. Now, he’s announced that he’ll be stepping away from work for a while.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Tony Romo Has Officially ‘Lost His Mind’

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo gave a ringing endorsement of New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson earlier this week. But not everyone sees eye-to-eye with the well-renowned CBS analyst. For instance, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd said that Romo has “officially lost his mind” after claiming that Wilson could...
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy