GRAFTON - Grafton Mayor Michael Morrow announced Thursday that the City Of Grafton and the American Legion Post #648 will host a 9-11 Ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks at the large Grafton flag at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. "The ceremony will take place at the large flag near the boat ramp on the Mississippi River on Saturday, September 11, 2021," Mayor Morrow said. "Everyone is welcome to attend, but please arrive prior to 8:30 a.m. at the flag pole." “Grafton Continue Reading