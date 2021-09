Many international students focus their university search on the United States, but that’s not the only country where you can find great options for your higher education. The colleges and universities on this list are located in Germany, the Netherlands, China, and Abu Dhabi—and they’re all looking to enroll students with a variety of backgrounds, languages, and perspectives to make their institutions even better places to learn and grow. If you like what you read about a school, just click the green “Connect me” button and they’ll reach out to you with more information. Expand your university search and picture yourself on these global campuses!