More Than 1,300 Additional Afghan Evacuees Arrive In Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 1,300 additional Afghan evacuees are now in the Philadelphia area. The city says 1,393 evacuees arrived on five flights Saturday at Philadelphia International Airport.

Hundreds more are anticipated to arrive on additional planes Sunday.

Philadelphia International Airport has welcomed a total of more than 7,200 evacuees to the United States so far.

How To Help Afghan Evacuees As They Arrive In Philadelphia Region

Domestic flights resumed this weekend in Afghanistan. They’ve been suspended since the Taliban took over.

A state-run airline is operating between Kabul and three provinces.

The Taliban has also deployed special forces soldiers around the airport.

The United Nations says restarting operations there is crucial to providing humanitarian aid to the country.

