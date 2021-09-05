CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Life is Beautiful Adds Deepak Chopra Meditation Events

By Melissa Gill
Off the Strip
Off the Strip
 4 days ago
By Melissa Gill | Las Vegas, NV | Life is Beautiful

This year, the Life is Beautiful festival added new meditation events from Friday, September 17 to Sunday, September 19, including Meditation and More with Deepak Chopra and Never Alone with Gabriella Wright. Chopra, an author, leader in personal transformation and a clinical professor of family medicine and public health at the University of California, San Diego, founded The Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global. Wright is not only the co-founder of Chopra’s Never Alone initiative, but also a mother, activist and meditation teacher.

Tickets may be sold out for this festival , but there is a waitlist and ticket exchange program for those looking to find another way to attend. For concert goers seeking a moment of zen over the three-day festival weekend, here is a breakdown of all the meditation events.

Friday, September 17

Take a deep breath and relax with Chopra at the Fremont Stage as he leads festival goers through a guided mass meditation. Set intentions to start the festivities on a high note.

Saturday, September 18

Chopra and Never Alone Co-founder Gabriella Wright share a sneak peek of the movie, “Never Alone,” with conversations at The Kicker . The film, named after the Chopra initiative Never Alone, spreads awareness for suicide prevention.

Sunday, September 19

Join Chopra for his spiritual wellness session, Sunday Satang , at The Kicker. Sunday Satang centers “on the spontaneous fulfillment of desire.” After partying hard all weekend, this sounds like a good way to hit the refresh button.

For more information, visit the Life is Beautiful website.

Life is Beautiful Adds Deepak Chopra Meditation Events

