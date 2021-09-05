(Photos) Fighters React to Khalil Roundtree TKO Victory via Oblique Kick

Modestas Bukauskas told UFC fans to cut Khalil Rountree some slack, affirming “that kick was all good, it was my job to defend it.”. Rountree landed a brutal oblique kick on Bukauskas in the second round of their light heavyweight bout at UFC Vegas 36 that caused a stop to their fight. It was an absolutely brutal low kick and one of the first instances in MMA where we have seen the oblique kick end a fight. Although UFC legend Jon Jones has utilized the move for his whole career, he was never able to finish a fight with the technique, which makes Rountree’s win even more impressive. However, the highlight-reel stoppage came at a cost as Bukauskas’ leg was badly damaged. While we don’t know the full extent of the damage yet, there is a good chance that something was seriously injured and that he will be out for a while recovering.