CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

(Photos) Fighters React to Khalil Roundtree TKO Victory via Oblique Kick

By Rory Robinson
Posted by 
MiddleEasy
MiddleEasy
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The oblique kick from Khalil Rountree has divided the MMA community in half. The technique used to defeat Modestas Bukauskas by TKO caused fighters worldwide to react to the kick. Roundtree vs Bukauskas. The usage of oblique kicks is one of the most controversial topics in combat. Professional combat athletes...

middleeasy.com

Comments / 1

MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelvin Gastelum
Person
Aljamain Sterling
Person
Tanner Boser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tko#Oblique#Espn#Combat#Mma#Tko
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Modestas Bukauskas says he broke his leg following brutal oblique kick from Khalil Rountree at UFC Vegas 36

UFC light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas says he broke his leg following a brutal oblique kick from Khalil Rountree at UFC Vegas 36. Rountree’s back was up against the wall heading into this fight after losing his last two outings, and he made good on that with one of the best performances of his UFC career. For the first round of the fight, Rountree was constantly beating Bukauskas to the punch the whole time, and then in the second round, he began lighting up his opponent with low kicks. At the 2:30 mark of the second round, Rountree landed an absolutely brutal oblique kick that knocked Bukauskas to the floor and forced referee Herb Dean to stop the fight.
UFCBloody Elbow

Doctor explains what happens to the knee after a ‘successful’ oblique kick

According to UFC Stats, Khalil Rountree defeated Modestas Bukauskas via TKO at the 2:30 mark of the second round of their light heavyweight scrap at UFC Vegas 36. The technique Rountree used to earn himself his first knockout win since he stopped Gokhan Saki in 2018, was, according to that same site, “ Kick to Leg At Distance Side kick” or what most call an oblique kick.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Modestas Bukauskas tells UFC fans to cut Khalil Rountree some slack: “That kick was all good, it was my job to defend it”

Modestas Bukauskas told UFC fans to cut Khalil Rountree some slack, affirming “that kick was all good, it was my job to defend it.”. Rountree landed a brutal oblique kick on Bukauskas in the second round of their light heavyweight bout at UFC Vegas 36 that caused a stop to their fight. It was an absolutely brutal low kick and one of the first instances in MMA where we have seen the oblique kick end a fight. Although UFC legend Jon Jones has utilized the move for his whole career, he was never able to finish a fight with the technique, which makes Rountree’s win even more impressive. However, the highlight-reel stoppage came at a cost as Bukauskas’ leg was badly damaged. While we don’t know the full extent of the damage yet, there is a good chance that something was seriously injured and that he will be out for a while recovering.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield Paycheck For Belfort Fight Leaks

The 58-year-old Evander Holyfield has agreed to box Vitor Belfort on September 11 as per the reports of TMZ sports. It reports come after it was found that Oscar De La Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his comeback fight with Vitor Belfort. The one remaining hurdle is getting Holyfield-Belfort approved by the California State Athletic Commission.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax Gets In ‘Real Fight’ With Charlotte Flair

Mick Foley tweeted, “Just wondering…WTF was up with that Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair match?” Many fans pointed out that it appeared to turn into a real fight. Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Beats Up’ Nate Diaz Boy At Gym

The YouTuber-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently made some claims. He went on to say that he beat up one of Nate Diaz’s teammates during a sparring session. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he also stated that he is open to a fight with either of the Diaz brothers. Jake Paul...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Signs Massive New Contract

Will AEW or Impact ‘get these hands?!’ WWE released former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman to the shock of many within the WWE Universe earlier this year. This has led fans everywhere to speculate what would be next for the former leader of the ‘Strowman Express’ and while people have speculated both All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, it appears that you won’t have to wait much longer. Braun Strowman recently ‘ripped off’ this top AEW star.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Son Of Pro Wrestling Legend To Debut On WWE NXT Soon?

It appears Bronson Rechsteiner (Bronson Steiner), the son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, might be on the verge of making his in-ring debut on WWE NXT. On Friday, Steiner took to Instagram to post a picture of him in wrestling tights and a leather vest. In the caption, Steiner teased that he’s bound for NXT soon.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jamie Foxx ‘Embarrassed’ By Manny Pacquiao In Video

Star Jamie Foxx recently was spotted and asked what he thought about the Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas. Jamie didn’t have much to say, but what Jamie did say really did explain what many of us thought….Manny Pacquiao ‘Owes Money’ To UFC Fighter. In a recent YouTube video, Jamie Foxx...
Combat Sportsdistrictchronicles.com

Jeanette Zacarias Zapata, 18, in a Coma After Knockout Loss in Boxing

An 18-year-old boxer called Jeanette Zacarias Zapata is in a coma after getting knocked out and stretchered out of a ring after a recent fight in Canada. The teenager took part in the GYM Gala International Boxing event Saturday at the State IGA in Montreal, losing to Marie Pier Houle in the fourth round of a welterweight match.
UFCmmanews.com

McGregor Again References Wife’s DM In Fiery Spat With Poirier

Jolie Poirier’s mysterious DM request to Conor McGregor continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for McGregor’s trash-talking repertoire. In the days leading up to UFC 264, Jolie Poirier appeared to send Conor McGregor a direct message request on Instagram. Dustin Poirier and many fans doubted the authenticity of the request, so McGregor decided to present evidence to remove all doubt. We may never know what was the nature of Jolie’s message, but we do know that McGregor has continued to milk it for all its worth. Another example of this could be found late Sunday night.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Admits To ‘Rigging’ Huge Fight

YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Logan Paul had survived the eight-round exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather as the outcome saw a draw. Many people who took to social media had raised the question if Mayweather took it easier than normal on Paul. Floyd Mayweather might have taken it easier on Logan Paul. Mayweather...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Leaks DM’s With Famous Boxer’s Girlfriend

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently took his rivalry with Tommy Fury to a new level as he took a shot at the0 Mancunian fighter. The two fighters could be set for a future bout in the ring but ahead of that they are having exchanges on social media. Jake Paul...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Warned’ Fired WWE Tag Team

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail. Ronda Rousey match also outraged Vince McMahon. Former WWE Superstar Doug Basham believed his job was at risk after a conversation he had with Vince McMahon back in 2004. As part of the $1,000,000 Tough Enough series, contestants from the reality show participated in weekly challenges on WWE SmackDown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy