Austin man wanted on felony 2nd degree murder charge taken into custody

An Austin man who was wanted on a felony murder charge after a homicide at a northwest Austin residence early on the morning of July 31st has been taken into custody. The Austin Police Department reported on their Facebook page Friday afternoon that 27-year old Me’Darian Ledale McGruder had been taken into custody. Chief of Police Dave McKichan previously reported that a complaint warrant for a felony charge of 2nd degree murder had been issued for McGruder in relation to the homicide that occured early on the morning of Saturday, July 31st inside a residence on the 100 block of 10th St. NW.