Rohler Rink Skating Rink in Brownsdale destroyed in late Saturday evening fire
A Brownsdale establishment is being considered a total loss after being destroyed in a fire late Saturday evening. The Brownsdale Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at the Rohler Rink Skating Rink at approximately 10:48 p.m. Saturday evening, as Chief David Pike reported that the fire had been called in by several passing motorists who reported seeing flames coming from the roof of the structure.www.myaustinminnesota.com
