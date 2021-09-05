CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Play 28 mini-games on your Chromebook with no download thanks to Gamesnacks

By Michael Perrigo
chromeunboxed.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you rocking a Chromebook with lower-end specs, or just have some time to kill in between tasks? Do you have restricted free space available on your device for any number of reasons? Well, I’ve got just the solution for you! (okay, I’ll end the infomercial tone now) Gamesnacks, bite-sized HTML5 games published by Google’s own in-house incubator, Area 120, made 28 titles available directly through the browser earlier this year for your enjoyment. I think that with the massive selection on offer in the Google Play Store, it’s easy to forget about those golden nuggets the company has baked directly into their OS, so I wanted to bring them to your attention today.

chromeunboxed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chromebook#Android Games#Area 120#The Google Play Store#Stadia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

Google Collections gets a much-needed redesign in the Search app for Android

I’ve become a huge advocate for Google’s Collections, even believing that automated user curation of content across the web is the future of the internet. We’ve spoken about how you can use them to inspire your 2021 goals, seen a custom Collections icon appear on hardware remotes for Google TV, and even hoped that articles in Chrome could be saved to them before the company decided to go the Reading List route. It’s been quite the journey, but one thing is for sure – Google isn’t backing down or killing Collections.
FIFAthexboxhub.com

Up Next: The 10 games you should be playing on your Xbox in September 2021

I’m here to tell you that we’re losing the battle, people. There’s not one but two games out this month that spell ‘colours’ without a ‘u’. Life is Strange: True Colors (“and that’s why I love you”), and Sonic Colors: Ultimate. Time to retire the Union Jack and become an offshoot of Texas.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

You may one day be able to wake your docked Chromebook without lifting the lid with ‘Dark Resume’

Chromebooks have some things to figure out in order to make their docked experience better, as evidenced by the fact that windows don’t remember their position after a restart. However, the Works with Chromebook team at Google has done some incredible work making the way that peripherals integrate into the operating system more natural. In fact, I would go so far as to say that to accommodate accessories and users alike, they’re willing to change the very DNA of the OS itself!
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Netflix launches games test in Poland, but you just download them from the Play Store

After months of rumours and talk from Netflix, the streaming company has started testing its gaming platform in Poland. So far, it’s incredibly underwhelming. According to Android Authority, Netflix’s gaming effort consists of two games at the moment: Stranger Things 1984 and Stranger Things 3. Both are just games that you download from the Google Play Store. Worse, you can’t launch the games on their own — you have to launch them from the Netflix app.
Video Gamestechviral.net

10 Best Websites To Download PC Games For Free

For gamers, we are here with the best websites to download PC games for free. Gaming is an excellent way to spend your free time. And all gamers prefer to try all modern games on their gaming computers. But downloading games can be challenging, especially if you don’t know any...
ComputersVentureBeat

Time to upgrade your laptop? Consider this refurbished Chromebook by Lenovo

Feel like you’re heading down the information superhighway at a snail’s pace? Does it feel like everyone else is passing you by, leaving you in their dust? Maybe it’s time to give up what you’ve been navigating through the wide world of webs and upgrade to something that’s not only fast and efficient, but powerful as well. This Lenovo 11E 11.6” Thinkpad Chromebook fits the bill perfectly.
Video Gameschromeunboxed.com

How to play your Sony Playstation 5 (or PS4) games from your Chromebook

Now that more people are beginning to get their hands on Sony’s next-generation game console, the Playstation 5, I can feel a little less guilty about having received one early on. Between cloud gaming with Stadia, GeForce Now, Xbox Game Pass, and so on, Steam Link Beta for remote gaming, and even as we wait for official Steam support on Chrome OS, there are plenty of options for gaming on Chromebooks, but one thing that’s always been missing is access to Sony’s exclusive titles on the go.
Video Gamestweaklibrary.com

How To Download And Update Geforce Game Ready Driver

Is your GeForce Game Ready driver giving issues? Are you facing problems while updating the GeForce Game Ready driver on your Windows 10, 8.1, 8, and 7? Worry not, here we explain the best ways to download and install the NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver. In this troubleshooting guide, we will explain how to update and install the GeForce Game Ready driver.
Internetinputmag.com

How to download your Twitter Spaces audio

Twitter Spaces, the company’s growing Clubhouse copycat audio rooms, gives Twitter users a new space to meet and chat with their Twitter community about everything from civil rights to NFTs to securing tech jobs. As the company pushes Spaces to replace its failed Fleets experiment, it may pick-up traction as a new tool for online networking. But like most interactions on Twitter, an engaging talk in Spaces can still feel, well, fleeting. The best way to preserve a good discussion is to record it — maybe you want to review the Space you just hosted or send a recording to someone who couldn’t make it to a talk.
ComputersTechRepublic

How to install Google Docs on your Chromebook and why you should

If you're a Google Docs power user who works with a Chromebook, this is one handy tip you'll want to implement. If you're a Chromebook user, you have probably accepted your device is pretty much an interface for Google's cloud offerings as well as a web browser for working outside of that particular ecosystem. So, when you need to work with Google Docs, you open Chrome, head over to docs.google.com or drive.google.com, and go to work.
Video GamesElite Daily

Play These 15 iPhone Games With Your Friends When You're Bored AF

If you're chilling out at home this weekend, odds are you might get a little bored. You may open up your go-to social media apps and see zero new #content because you've already scrolled through it all. Instead of turning on the TV show you’ve rewatched a million times, simply download one of these multiplayer iPhone games to challenge your friends. The best part? You can still play with your BFFs and keep yourself entertained for hours without leaving the house.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Android 101: how to organize your homescreen

If you’ve had an Android phone for any length of time, it’s easy to get used to living with, well, chaos. If you’re anything like me, you’re constantly adding new apps, deciding they’re okay but not great, adding another, and so on. Then, a few months later, as you’re scrolling through your app drawer, you’re surprised to see several apps that you forgot about and perhaps don’t even remember what they’re used for.
Video Gameschromeunboxed.com

Final Fantasy VIII adds controller and cloud support but most Chromebooks still can’t play it

Square Enix is no stranger to the Google Play Store. In fact, it’s probably one of the most present and prolific developers on the mobile market. It’s added many of its popular series to Android in the form of ports and remasters, but there’s always been a problem. My disappointment with the lack of cloud save and controller support for such story-driven, incredible titles is something I’ve stated plenty in the past, particularly with my favorite title, Final Fantasy Tactics.
Retailchromeunboxed.com

You can now order the premium, powerful Core i7 ASUS Chromebook CX9

I waited months with nervous anticipation for ASUS to finally send us the world’s most powerful Chromebook. That ASUS Chromebook CX9 features the latest 11th Gen Core i7 processor from Intel, 16GB of RAM, and a substantial 512GB NVMe SSD. While it may not be the convertible that many users prefer, there’s no denying the fact that this sleek-looking Chromebook has its fair share of curb appeal. There’s literally nothing that this premium clamshell doesn’t offer. Ultra-premium design, first-class build quality, USI-compatible touch display, and just about everything Chrome OS has to offer.
Video Gamesaddictivetips.com

How to download Steam and install games

Most popular game titles release on Steam. It’s a platform that makes it easy for game developers to distribute games. For gamers, it’s a one-stop shop for popular titles and obscure ones alike. Steam also offers regular sales, options to resell a game that is no longer played, and a simple refund policy as well as user-review powered review system that allows gamers to find good titles.
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

How to force stop an Android app on your Chromebook

Just today, I had an Android app go a bit wonky on me. Google Analytics was open on one of my displays and after moving it to my second screen, it just vanished. It was still open, still running, and still visible in the overview mode, but there was no way for me to actually interact with the app in any way. Blame it on the app or blame it on the new-ish ARCVM container that is delivering Android 11 on this 11th-gen Tiger Lake Chromebook: either way it wasn’t functioning and I really needed it to shut down.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Play Together surpasses 30 million downloads globally

Play Together, the casual and social game has surpassed 30 million downloads and 4 million DAU (Daily Active Users) worldwide across Android and Apple devices making a huge achievement. If you are not familiar with Play Together, do check the review. Since its launch in April 2021, Play Together took...
Technologychromeunboxed.com

The Chrome Cast 128: Pixel 6 release rumors and Google’s Tensor for Chromebooks

This week on The Chrome Cast, we dive into all the news surrounding the release date of the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Though there were murmurs of a possible unveiling on September 13th, it looks like that won’t be the case and there’s a new rumor swirling from noted leaker Jon Prosser that places the launch of Google’s new phones on October 19th with a shipping date of October 28th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy