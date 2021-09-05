Play 28 mini-games on your Chromebook with no download thanks to Gamesnacks

Are you rocking a Chromebook with lower-end specs, or just have some time to kill in between tasks? Do you have restricted free space available on your device for any number of reasons? Well, I’ve got just the solution for you! (okay, I’ll end the infomercial tone now) Gamesnacks, bite-sized HTML5 games published by Google’s own in-house incubator, Area 120, made 28 titles available directly through the browser earlier this year for your enjoyment. I think that with the massive selection on offer in the Google Play Store, it’s easy to forget about those golden nuggets the company has baked directly into their OS, so I wanted to bring them to your attention today.