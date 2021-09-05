Extremists stayed in New Zealand despite the fact that they were being lied to about immigration

As the condition of some of the victims of the attack in Auckland improved, the new details regarding Friday's attack emerged. Director-General Ashley Bloomfield, Health Director, said that three critically injured patients are still in intensive care. However they are stable and in good health. Police also stated that one of the critically wounded patients was now in a better condition. Bloomfield stated that a fourth patient is still in hospital and is stable. The three other patients have been released from the hospital and are now recovering at home.