Prince Charles' ex-aide quits charity role amid honor claims

Prince Charles and his former aide Michael Fawcett go way back. The Guardian reports that the 58-year-old first started working for the royal family in 1981 as a footman. Later, he progressed through the ranks to become Charles' assistant valet. The father-of-two became one of the prince's most trusted aides and was eventually appointed head honcho of The Prince's Foundation in 2018. A source for the Daily Mail reveals, "No one understands the prince's moods and eccentricities quite like Michael — and no one has his skill in dealing with them." He continued, "It's that he gets his sensibilities and understands him aesthetically, philosophically, and commercially. They are powerful assets and it is easy to see why the prince is so reliant on him," the friend said.