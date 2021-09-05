CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Charles' ex-aide quits charity role amid honor claims

Cover picture for the articleAccording to The Sunday Times and Mail on Sunday, Michael Fawcett coordinated support in honoring Mahfouz Marei Mubarak Bin Mahfouz, a Saudi businessman. According to The Times, the businessman donated more than 1.5million pounds ($2.1 million) of his wealth to The Prince's Foundation in order to finance heritage restoration projects that Charles would be interested in. This included Charles's residences.

