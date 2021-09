Most figures in history are ephemeral and float through the pages of books only fleetingly. Some never even make the footnotes of history, yet probably should. There are any number of historical figures which were larger than life, the subject of admiration, if not adulation by students of history. George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Winston Churchill are but a few that come to mind. Yet, oftentimes, I come across stories that I find compelling of those people who are most certainly a part of history but remain relatively unknown.