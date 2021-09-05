CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants odds, expert picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers (86-50) and San Francisco Giants (86-50) meet for the rubber match of a three-game NL West series Sunday. First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET at Oracle Park. Let’s analyze the lines around the Dodgers vs. Giants odds with MLB picks and predictions.

RHP Walker Buehler is the projected starting pitcher for the Dodgers. He is 13-2 with a 2.05 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 9.4 K/9, and 2.3 BB/9 over 176 IP across 27 starts.

  • Has been lockdown dominant over his last 10 starts, posting a 1.33 ERA and 0.90 WHIP.
  • That 10-start stretch includes two outings against the Giants. Buehler has faced San Francisco five times this season and clocked a 0.79 ERA.
  • Current Giants bats own an aggregate .573 OPS against him.

RHP Dominic Leone is the projected starting pitcher for the Giants. He is 3-3 with a 1.63 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 8.8 K/9, and 4.7 BB/9 over 38 2/3 IP across 42 relief appearances.

  • Has allowed 0 runs across 5 innings against Los Angeles in five appearances.
  • Figures to be the opener in a San Francisco bullpen game.

Dodgers at Giants odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 4:27 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Dodgers -205 (bet $205 to win $100) | Giants +165 (bet $100 to win $165)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Dodgers -1.5 (-120) | Giants +1.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under: 7.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Prediction

Dodgers 6, Giants 4

Money line (ML)

The host Giants took Friday’s opener 3-2 in 11 innings. The Dodgers countered with a 6-1 victory on Saturday.

Los Angeles is 21-5 over its last 26 games. Sunday’s game is the rubber match for not only this series but for the season series between the longtime NL foes. The Dodgers and Giants are knotted at nine wins apiece through 18 meetings

The Giants offense has notched a mere .668 OPS over its last 20 games.

BACK THE DODGERS (-205).

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

Of the Giants’ last nine losses, eight have been by multiple runs.

BACK THE DODGERS -1.5 (-120).

Over/Under (O/U)

As a series, this matchup has a lot of cross signals. However, a low total and two overworked bullpens, tab the OVER 7.5 (-112) as a moderate lean.

