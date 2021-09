Perez went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-8 loss to the Orioles. The 31-year-old continued a power surge that has seen him slug four homers in the last five games and 10 in his last 16. Perez's 42 homers and 104 RBI on the year have shattered his prior career highs, and the latter mark leads the majors while he's just one long ball behind Shohei Ohtani for the HR crown. It's been half a century since a catcher led the league in home runs (Johnny Bench in 1972) and three decades since one led MLB in RBI (Darren Daulton in 1992), but Perez has a legitimate chance to make history in both categories.