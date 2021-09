How do you increase awareness of one of the world’s most popular video game series? Put it on a smartphone. For two years in a row, both of Activision’s annual Call of Duty franchise entries — “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” in 2019 and “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” in 2020 — became the best-selling video game for the year of their release. The publisher further pumped up the franchise with the 2020 release of the free-to-play battle royale game “Call of Duty: Warzone,” which quickly amassed over 100 million players. And yet in some ways, these successes pale in comparison to those of the franchise entry designed for the smallest screens: “Call of Duty: Mobile.” This mobile title for iOS and Android has expanded the franchise’s global footprint in ways the already massively successful series has never seen.