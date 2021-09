HARLAN -- Playing a mix of veterans and first-year varsity players, the Cyclones opened the season by losing eight of their first 12 games and fought the rest of the way to get back to .500 in Heath Stein’s first year as head coach. In the end, HCHS finished right at that .500 mark, going 16-16 overall, 10-10 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference (tied for sixth place), and 1-1 in 3A substate play, losing to third-ranked Gilbert 7-1 in the semifinals. It was the first time since 1998 that a Cyclone team did not finish with a winning record.