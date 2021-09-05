Why Marc Gasol should be on Golden State Warriors’ radar
With Marc Gasol potentially hitting the market in the near future, the Golden State Warriors should be one of the teams showing interest in the former Defensive Player of the Year. Gasol is far from the player he once was but Dubs fans can remember him being a force defensively as recently as the 2019 NBA Finals when his ability to trap Stephen Curry on the perimeter helped apply enough pressure for the Toronto Raptors to win a championship.www.warriorscentral.com
