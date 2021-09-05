CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Why Marc Gasol should be on Golden State Warriors’ radar

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Marc Gasol potentially hitting the market in the near future, the Golden State Warriors should be one of the teams showing interest in the former Defensive Player of the Year. Gasol is far from the player he once was but Dubs fans can remember him being a force defensively as recently as the 2019 NBA Finals when his ability to trap Stephen Curry on the perimeter helped apply enough pressure for the Toronto Raptors to win a championship.

www.warriorscentral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Marc Gasol
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2019 Nba Finals#Radar#The Golden State Warriors#The Toronto Raptors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Lakers Trade Lands Marc Gasol in Utah

The Los Angeles Lakers revamping of their roster may not be complete. There is a chance that by the time training camp rolls around that there are only three players from last year’s team, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker, who are with the team heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Warriors Trade Is Centered Around Marc Gasol

The Los Angeles Lakers have revamped their entire roster this offseason with hopes of making it back to the NBA Finals. After winning the NBA Championship in the Orlando Bubble, the Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the 2021 postseason by the Phoenix Suns. Looking to avoid that...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers’ latest move won’t please Marc Gasol

Marc Gasol is committed to playing out the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, but it looks like the Purple and Gold don’t share the same feelings. After initial reports that Gasol’s future with the Lakers is in doubt, NBA insider Marc Stein followed up on it and revealed that LA is actually exploring other options for the center position–a move that signifies they might be leaning on parting ways with the veteran center.
NBABleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: L.A. Pursuing Centers amid Marc Gasol's Uncertain Future with Team

The Los Angeles Lakers have their eyes open on the frontcourt market just in case Marc Gasol ends up elsewhere this offseason. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Lakers are pursuing other centers despite Gasol having one year left on his two-year contract. Stein reported a breakup between Los Angeles and the veteran big man could be on the horizon on Aug. 20:
NBAYardbarker

Lakers News: Is Marc Gasol’s Time in LA Coming to an End?

The Lakers have subtracted a lot of pieces from their 2020-2021 roster over the course of this offseason in favor of a brand new cast to support LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Word around town is that they may not be done doing so just yet. However this time it won’t be by their doing.
NBAchatsports.com

The case for DeAndre Jordan over Marc Gasol

After the acquisition of Russell Westbrook and the following free-agent signings, it was made apparent that Rob Pelinka was trying to mold the 2021-22 Lakers into something more like the 2019-20 team as opposed to the team from last season. That’s seen within the details of the skillsets that are now on the team, while it is also seen quite literally in the fact that the Lakers now have more players from the 2019-20 roster compared to the 2020-21 roster, after Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo were brought back into the fold.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Golden State Warriors: 3 Borderline untouchable trade assets

We talk about a lot of potential trade targets here at BlueManHoop, but who on the Golden State Warriors is not up for grabs when it comes to opposing teams making offers? What would it take for another franchise to acquire one of these borderline untouchable assets the Dubs are clinging tightly to. The Golden State Warriors have three special assets that they consider to be borderline untouchable.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: 3 teams that could trade for Marc Gasol

The Los Angeles Lakers currently have 14 players on the roster and with the team potentially saving the 15th roster spot for an in-season signing, it might appear as if the Lakers are done making any moves. However, that may not be the case. The team signed DeAndre Jordan, which...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Golden State Warriors entering an awkward situation with Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has long been in trade rumors and the Golden State Warriors remain one of the top destinations on everyone’s hypothetical list. Yet, the likelihood of Simmons ending up in the Bay continues to diminish as things get… well, awkward. The Golden State Warriors don’t seem too interested in...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Damian Lillard Explains Why He Loves Playing Against Golden State

Having said that, it should come as no surprise that Lillard enjoys playing against the Golden State Warriors. While the team is in San Francisco now, they used to be in Oakland, which was a homecoming of sorts for the Blazers point guard. In a new interview, Lillard spoke at length about his experiences playing against Golden State and how he loves the way the fans open up to him, even despite him being on the opposing side.

Comments / 0

Community Policy