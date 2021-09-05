Why Marc Gasol should be on Golden State Warriors’ radar

After the acquisition of Russell Westbrook and the following free-agent signings, it was made apparent that Rob Pelinka was trying to mold the 2021-22 Lakers into something more like the 2019-20 team as opposed to the team from last season. That’s seen within the details of the skillsets that are now on the team, while it is also seen quite literally in the fact that the Lakers now have more players from the 2019-20 roster compared to the 2020-21 roster, after Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo were brought back into the fold.